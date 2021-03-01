Dundee University awards £38,000 in annual Venture pitching contest

The University of Dundee has distributed a £38,000 prize fund to the best business pitches by staff and students.

13 enterprising students and staff members were awarded at the annual Venture competition which hopes to crown future business stars.

Finalists pitched their business plans to a panel of leading business innovators, watched on by a live audience that included potential investors.

© SYSTEM

The showpiece event marked the culmination of the University’s annual Entrepreneurship Week.

A series of workshops and lectures championing opportunities for small enterprise in Scotland were held during the week.

As well as funding to help support their business proposals, all winners receive a place on Elevator’s summer business accelerator programme.

The 12-week course allows start-up founders to fine tune their proposals. Winners also receive a membership for Entrepreneurial Scotland.

Creativity and dynamism

Brian McNicoll, head of the Centre for Entrepreneurship, said: “Once again, our Venture final has highlighted the extraordinary thriving entrepreneurial culture within the University and the dynamism of our students and staff.

© SYSTEM

“Our judges were incredibly impressed by the creativity and dynamism demonstrated by all of our finalists, and choosing our winners was an incredibly tough process.

“Our finalists can feel incredibly proud of what they have achieved, and this competition will undoubtedly help all of them in pursuing their career goals.

“I congratulate all of our winners and look forward to seeing their exciting business concepts flourish.”

The winners of Venture 2021