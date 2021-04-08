DM Hall moves from Cupar to St Andrews to be in “stronger position”

Chartered surveyors DM Hall has explained the reasons for moving its base in north east Fife from Cupar to St Andrews.

The company previously operated from Crossgate in Cupar. It will now be based at Slotline House in St Andrews’ Largo Road.

The change in location was prompted by the firm’s lease ending in Cupar.

However, Ewen Sparks who leads the office said the new location would bring benefits to the business.

He said: “We considered that we would be in a stronger position to serve all of our clients in North East Fife if we made the move to St Andrews.

“As it happens, I also live there and, inevitably, have close connections with the community.

“But we are at pains to stress that we will continue to service our clients and contacts in Cupar with unstinting dedication.”

Refresh local offering

Mr Sparks has life and work associations with St Andrews that stretch back over 30 years.

He was chairman of St Andrews Merchants Association from 2003 to 2007 and a former St Andrews Business Club president.

DM Hall’s managing partner John McHugh said: “We see this move as an opportunity to underline our commitment to North East Fife and to refresh our offering of local knowledge, expertise and experience to the entire community from a new base.

“From our clients’ point of view, the process for instructing work throughout the area remains unchanged.”

DM Hall operates a network of 25 offices throughout Scotland including Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Dundee and Perth.

The firm employs more than 120 fully qualified surveyors. Its services range from home reports and commercial property valuations to building consultancy and property management.