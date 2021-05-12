Dundee’s future as a hub for life sciences firms has never been stronger, the BioDundee conference heard.

The conference, which aims to build the life sciences and healthcare sectors in the city, was held as a free online event.

Among the packed programme of six sessions was a look to the future of the sector.

© SYSTEM

Sir Mike Ferguson, regius professor of life sciences at Dundee University, said the area had everything required to attract investment.

He noted the success of spinout firms Exscientia and Amphista Therapeutics at raising millions of pounds in finance.

Pipeline of exciting university spinout companies

“Looking to the future, we have a hopper full of spin-out opportunities, about 14 of them in fact,” he said.

“We see a strong pipeline of spin-out companies and inward investment opportunity, which means jobs for our citizens.”

He said investment from the Tay Cities Deal would help to “anchor” life sciences companies to the city.

“We are building an innovation hub to house companies in their high-growth phase,” he added.

© D C Thomson

“This is just one element of what we are calling the life sciences innovation district for the region.

“We want the city, its agencies, higher education, the existing company cluster and major R&D organisations like James Hutton Institute to synergise the whole region’s assets into a brand to help make Dundee the go-to place for life sciences investment and growth which it deserves to be.”

‘Most exciting time’ for sector

Robin Presswood, executive director of city development at Dundee City Council, agreed.

He said the city now had the right research, infrastructure and skills agenda.

“We have a young city,” he said. “We have the right quality of life offer, the right culture offer, the right academic offer and the right careers path with a range of spinout companies in the region.

“Everything is happening at the same time. It is the most exciting time to be in the sector I’ve ever known.”

The conference, being held for the 20th time, featured a virtual exhibition and networking area.

It was delivered by DC Thomson and held in association with AMICULUM and Medtronic. Other sponsors included mha Henderson Loggie, Scottish Health Innovations, Research and Innovation Services at University of Dundee and Invest in Dundee.