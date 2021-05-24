Dundee fans have been handed a boost ahead of Monday night’s Premiership play-off final second leg.

James McPake’s team head to Kilmarnock looking to secure their place back in the Premiership.

Away from the pitch, Dark Blues fans are being offered discounts by law firm Gilson Gray.

Earlier this year, Gilson Gray announced rapid growth plans for its Dundee office.

Now, it is offering Dundee fans discounted rates against residential sales and purchases as well as the creation of wills.

Supporters will then be able to donate the discount back to the club.

‘Commitment to the city and its people’

Lindsay Darroch is a partner at Gilson Gray and head of the firm’s Dundee office, on South Tay Street.

He said: “Dundee has some of the most passionate football fans in Scotland and many diehard Dees fans will want to do all they can to keep the beautiful game alive in their hometown.”

Mr Darroch is also the company secretary at Dundee Football Club.

He added: “There is no doubt that businesses of all shapes and sizes have faced some level of struggle over the last year, with many sports teams in a similar position.

“We wanted to create an offer which demonstrated our commitment to the city and its people. Supporters will now be able to give back to their team during a life milestone.”

Allowing fans to give back

John Nelms, Dundee Football Club managing director, said: “Our supporters and their passion are what drives us.

“We know that they want to give back and if that can be through doing something that helps both them and their club, then that is an initiative we can get behind.

“We want to ensure our fans are given the best experience, setting and players to enjoy that we can. Initiatives like this help that goal.”

The firm is also in the final stages of discussions with Dundee United and other sports clubs around the city to launch similar initiatives.