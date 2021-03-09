Galloway heifer hits new high at Castle Douglas

A new breed record price of 12,500gns was paid for a Galloway heifer at the breed’s spring sale at Wallets Marts, Castle Douglas.

It was for the 30-month-old in-calf Blackcraig Fay A899 which was bought by agricultural photographer Catherine MacGregor from Harestone, West Rossburnlane Farm, Stirling.

Fay A899 is by Blackcraig Vagrant and out of Blackcraig Fay.

As well as breaking the record price, the vendors – John, Ann and Iain Finlay from Blackcraig, Corsock, Castle Douglas – had one of the most successful days, selling two bulls and five heifers for £50,000.

The high prices for their Blackcraig herd continued with a 7,500gns bid for Blackcraig Joan A925, which sold to new purchaser Cameron Barnett, Halfmark Farm, Corsock who also bought Blackcraig, Impreza A912 for 5,200gns.

The five Blackcraig heifers averaged 6,880gns while their bulls, Bugsy Malone, a Nucamp of Balgray son sold for 7,000gns to Allan McClymont, Kirkstead and Big Bear sold for 6,500gns to Messrs S & K McIntosh, Borthwickshiels, Roberton.

The 16 bulls sold were in demand and were topped at 11,000gns for Kirkstead Commodore, a September 2018 bull which was brought out by Allan McClymont from Kirkstead, Yarrow, Selkirk, and bought by Robbie Galloway for his Cardona herd at Doune, Perth.

Blackcraig then purchased Countess Adele of Nether Cleugh from Peter Hunter Blair, Nether Cleugh, Corsock for 4,200gns.

Society Chairman, Duncan Maxwell had a good day at the office when 23-month-old Ben Lomond Dalmore, sold for 7,200gns to Exmoor Forest Farms, Simonsbath,

A 5,200gn bid for Dynamite of Over Barskeoch saw this November 2019 bull from Messrs Wallace of Hannaston, Dalry, heading for Thornhill after being bought by C J Baird of Laughtmuirside Farm, Thornhill.

The Ross Family from Romesbeoch, Shawhead, sold two of their heifers for 4,000gns each with Kalinda 2159 of Romesbeoch, going to Dennis Gall of Boquhan Home Farm, Kipped, Stirling. The other, Lady Diana 2180 of Romesbeoch, went to Messrs Huey, Armoy, Ballymoney.

Averages: 16 bulls sold to average £4477.19, +£277.19 on the year; 25 heifers-in-calf averaged £3717 (+ £1396); nine bulling heifers averaged £2460 (+£328).