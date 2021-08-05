Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Industry unrest over new farm levy proposal

By Nancy Nicolson
August 5 2021, 4.14pm
More than 66% of potato growers rejected a compulsory AHDB levy in a vote.
Suggestions by some potato, horticulture and flower producers that their industries need a compulsory levy to replace the AHDB levy have drawn criticism from a group of prominent campaigners.

Lincolnshire potato and vegetable grower John Bratley, one of the so-called “petitioners” who led the campaign for the abolition of the AHDB levy, said that in two decisive votes, two-thirds of growers had rejected the idea of a statutory levy.

“However, over the last three weeks we have seen comments which appear to be trying to re-write this result and replace one statutory levy with another,” he added.

The growers who petitioned for a vote on the AHDB levy,  Simon Redden, John Bratley and Peter Thorold.

He was speaking after the Growers’ Better Levy Group (GBLG), which represents 36 horticultural businesses, issued a statement which said the continuation of a small statutory levy was necessary to fund critical work.

The GBLG is now calling on the UK Government to support its proposals for a grower-managed research agency to replace AHDB, following a meeting with UK Farming Minister Victoria Prentis.

The NFU’s horticulture board chair, Ali Capper is also reported as saying the vast majority of growers see the need for some form of small or mandatory levy.

Mr Bratley said: “The ballot was on the continuation of a compulsory levy, not the structure of the AHDB. Almost 61% of horticulture growers and more than 66% of potato growers rejected a compulsory levy.”

Peter Thorold, another of the Lincolnshire petitioners, criticised the  GBLG for claiming to represent the industry.

“The GBLG represents just three per cent of those businesses which were eligible to vote on the continuation of a statutory levy,” he said.

“They may well wish to jointly establish and fund their own non-statutory body for their own research and development. However, they must  not be allowed to have their research needs subsidised by an industry wide statutory levy which growers have overwhelmingly rejected.

“In funding their own R&D they will be able to claim substantial tax relief which is not available under a statutory scheme …. that in itself makes a bureaucratic statutory scheme a bad deal.”

The decision on the future of the statutory levy will ultimately be decided by farm ministers in Scotland, England and Wales .

 

 

