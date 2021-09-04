Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAB MCNEIL: Buddleias bring the butterflies to play

By Robert McNeil
September 4 2021, 11.00am
The butterflies love buddleia flowers
The butterflies love buddleia flowers.

Hey, bud, want to know a secret? No? Well, here it is: buddleias are the boys, buddy.

You know what buddleias are, right? Big bushes with colourful cones of flowers. And who likes buddleias even more than your Uncle Rab does? Correct, madam: butterflies do.

They love ’em. And so we come to that conundrum in which I seem to be living in a different, and frankly, better universe.

Lots of butterflies

As with bees and bluebells, I keep reading that butterflies are on the decline. Not round here they ain’t. Tons of them blunderin’ aboot.

There are many common or garden cabbage whites, of course, which I guess aren’t good for cabbages.

But, as I don’t have any of these, it’s not such a problem. I think they leave my other veg alone too.

Mystery food

No idea what they’re eating. Maybe they’re like I was when I was vegetarian (or pescatarian): they prefer quorn sausage rolls to actual vegetables.

Often, on seeing a cabbage white, I recite the only poem I know by heart.

It’s by Robert Graves: “The butterfly, the cabbage white/(His honest idiocy of flight)/Will never now, it is too late/Master the art of flying straight/Yet has  – who knows so well as I?/A just sense of how not to fly/He lurches here and here by guess/And God and hope and hopelessness/Even the aerobatic swift/Has not his flying-crooked gift.”

Abroad

I remember reciting this to myself (having opted not to declaim it publicly) on a train between New York and Washington.

I didn’t want to be there. I dislike going abroad, as I often have difficulty adjusting to the different (often less brisk) walking styles. Also, I am frightened of anything new.

Although I was only there for two or three days, on a journalistic assignment, I was already homesick, but felt better on seeing the white butterfly, while the train had temporarily stopped.

This is America

I should explain that it wasn’t on the train, sitting there like me with its sandwiches. It was staggering aboot in the embankment greenery.

Still, it was good to know that the beasties were lurching here and here, by God and hope and hopelessness, even in America, which is a scary place.

Example: when timidly I’d approached the ticket office in New York and asked if I could possibly be allowed on a train to Washington, the woman bellowed: “’Course you can, mister! This is America!”

I was tempted to say, “America? But I’m supposed be in Largs!”, but desisted.

A flowering garden

Back to butterflies: many other varieties meander hither and yon on my demesne. Some are brown. Or is that moths?

At any rate, they all seem happy enough, because the joint is hoaching with buddleia. It was all planted by my predecessors, so I can’t take the credit.

I’ve planted very little that’s new in the garden, though I did recently dig out a circular flower bed, which is my pride and joy but apparently has an invisible sign saying “Public Lavatory”. At least that’s what the local cats tell me.

Ach well. All creatures great and small and all that. But I must say I’m particularly fond of those that flutter by in honest idiocy of flight.

 

