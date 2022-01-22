Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NORMAN WATSON: Personalised plates with an Orwellian twist

By Norman Watson
January 22 2022, 2.30pm
1984 AD number plates (Dominic Winter Auctions).
Many believe personalised car number plates are a waste of time – and money.

Others, though, look upon them as adding a personal or humorous touch to what is usually their most valuable asset beyond property.

And to some, they are an investment.

Dominic Winter’s dispersal in Cirencester on December 16 featured a pair of plates which had a literary feel – ‘1984 AD’.

The vendor, Michael Pirie, became the owner of the distinctive number in 1972 when, as a student, he treated himself to an Austin Mini bearing the plates.

What would George Orwell think?

Today, though, 1984 is most associated with George Orwell’s famous book of that name.

Rather presciently, Orwell noted in The Road to Wigan Pier (1937) “The danger of [car] accidents would disappear if we chose to tackle our road-planning problem seriously…the motor-car has evolved to a point at which anyone who is not blind or paralytic can drive it after a few lessons.”

One wonders what Orwell’s thoughts would have been were he to see these 1984 plates being used on a driverless car of the near future?

Some plates not allowed

Incidentally, the DVLA does not allow registrations which cause “offence, embarrassment and are in poor taste.”

Thus several  71 plate numbers were recently withheld by the DVLA. They included AN71 VAX and TA71 BAN, which may have been viewed as relating to Covid-19 or Afghanistan.

Nonetheless, at the height of the pandemic 1 NHS sold for £120,000 at auction, and the agency itself earns around £160 million each year from the sale of personalised registrations.

The pair of 1984 AD plates were offered in time for Christmas but, surprisingly, there were no takers at the pre-sale estimate of £3000-£5000.

