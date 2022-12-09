EVE MUIRHEAD: Too much to expect Ronaldo to enjoy World Cup bit-part and St Johnstone are in safe hands still

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Too much to expect Ronaldo to enjoy World Cup bit-part and St Johnstone are in safe hands still

By Eve Muirhead
December 9 2022, 6.05am
Cristiano Ronaldo - not a natural sub. Image: Shutterstock.
Cristiano Ronaldo - not a natural sub. Image: Shutterstock.

Cristiano Rolando is getting flak from all sides just now.

The criticism of how he acted at the end of his time at Manchester United seemed justified to me.

There was nothing classy about his Piers Morgan TV interview.

And the attitude he showed when he was substituted for Portugal at the World Cup wasn’t a good look either.

But it’s become a bit of a free-for-all and some of the hits he’s taking are over the top.

No athlete who has got to the heights Ronaldo has reached would be comfortable as a bit-part player, which has become his role in Qatar.

Whether it’s Messi in football or one of the rugby greats, they’re not going to be smiling from ear to ear sitting on the substitutes bench.

I was a skip all my professional curling career and I don’t know how I would have felt if mid-Olympics I was suddenly told I was the lead or, even worse, the alternate.

I’d like to think I would be a good team-mate for as long as the competition lasted but it would be very hard to take.

Just look at Brian O’Driscoll a few years ago on the Lions tour to Australia.

He was dropped for the final test match, which the Lions won.

When he was smiling it looked forced and his interviews since have painted a picture of a world class rugby player who was so used to being the main man that he found it impossible to be as happy on the sidelines as he would have been if he was in the heat of battle.

All the qualities that have earned Ronaldo a place in the ‘greatest ever’ discussion can’t suddenly be cast aside.

If he’d known he’d have ended up a sub he probably wouldn’t have gone to the World Cup.

Yes, he should make sure he’s not a disruptive presence in the camp, but don’t expect him to be the life and soul of the party.

And after the tournament is over, retirement from international football is on the cards.

I wrote in the column about my November Christmas dinner with the ‘A League of their Own’ team.

Well, now I’ve had my Hogmanay early as well!

I was down in London for the filming of the ITV New Year’s Eve party.

I can’t give away too much again but it was a great night, hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jason Manford.

Then it was back north for the Scottish Sports Awards on Thursday.

I was singing for my supper by getting the pipes out for that one but picking up the Team of the Year award was a nice bonus!

It has been a great year for Scottish sport and it’s special that we played such a big part in it.

St Johnstone fans will be wondering what the future holds now that the chairman, Steve Brown, has decided to resign.

I got such a warm welcome in the boardroom for the Rangers game recently and it’s a football club that is a model for others to follow.

Change can be a bit scary in sport, especially when things have been going well for so long.

But one thing you can guarantee about St Johnstone is that the people in charge have got the club at heart and will make the right decisions for its future.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
