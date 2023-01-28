LESLEY HART: Passing my driving test? Maybe 4th time lucky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LESLEY HART: Passing my driving test? Maybe 4th time lucky

By Lesley Hart
January 28 2023, 8.07am
Lesley is going for her driving test again. Fourth time lucky?
Lesley is going for her driving test again. Fourth time lucky?

I’m a 44-year-old woman. I had my first driving lesson at 17, and readers, I’m still learning.

I hate driving. I’ve always hated driving. When I decided not to sit my test, age 17, it was as much an act of rebellion against the assumption I should drive as anything else. I was a contrary wee sod. Still am.

Another reason for not sitting my test back then was my chronic fear of failure.

After years of exams…

Having just spent five years obsessing about exam results at school, the idea of doing anything I might fail was anathema to me. And I thought I would fail my driving test.

Objectively, I was probably right. I’ve never been able to reverse without causing a major hazard, or confidently decide what to do at a junction.

Lesley has had her share of driving instruction over the years.

When my eldest niece and nephew were born in the early noughties, I half-joked that they’d be driving before me.

Just over a year ago, my niece passed her test the day after I failed for the third time. I was absolutely raging. Not at her, I was proud of her. Raging at myself, and the test route in Glasgow that had three times defeated me.

My parents kept encouraging me to book a test in Montrose, near where they live, but I couldn’t get a test in Montrose for love nor money.

Mission almost impossible

Pandemic backlogs have turned booking lessons and tests into mission almost impossible.

But even though I like to think Glasgow test routes are harder than the Montrose route, I reminded my parents that the last time I failed on reverse parking and it wouldn’t have made any difference if I’d been in Glasgow or on the Isle of Eigg.

The other day my eldest nephew passed his test, first time round, with flying colours. I wasn’t raging at all this time (it’s been over a year since I failed a test, so it’s not quite so raw).

I’m just proud of him, and sort of pleased that my joke from 2003 about them both passing before me came true.

A bit of luck won’t go amiss.

The satisfaction of a good ‘long game’ joke, paid off 20 years later, does somewhat take the sting out of failing to have a driving license 27 years after my first lesson.

However, my youngest nephew will be old enough to sit his test in five years’ time and if I’m still learning to drive by that point, I might strain to see the funny side.

Fingers crossed it won’t come to that…

For test number four, I’ve changed things up a bit. Well, I didn’t have much choice. My previous instructor, who saw me through three failures, ‘retired’ – that’s what he’s told me anyway.

I half expect to see him still taking people out, people his very good instruction would not be wasted on.

A blacklist?

I couldn’t find another instructor for ages – in dark moments I wondered if I was on some kind of blacklist, like pubwatch: ‘do not let this woman in your car’.

But finally, I did find a new instructor, Graeme. And a new test route, East Kilbride.

And if 30-something Graeme decides to retire from driving instruction before I pass my test, maybe I will too. Until then, here’s to fourth time lucky…

