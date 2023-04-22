LESLEY HART: Meet me on the other side of SAB Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LESLEY HART: Meet me on the other side of SAB Monday

Being naked on stage isn't just a recurring anxiety nightmare for Lesley.

Rehearsals for Welcome to Bannockburn had Lesley 'bricking it'. Image: A Play, A Pie and A Pint.
Rehearsals for Welcome to Bannockburn had Lesley 'bricking it'. Image: A Play, A Pie and A Pint.
By Rebecca Baird

By the time you read this, my new play, Welcome to Bannockburn, will have opened at Glasgow’s Oran Mor, played for almost a week, and be heading to Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling for another week’s performances.

Glasgow audiences will have given their verdict, some critics too, and we will all be on the other side of a thing called, ‘S***-a-Brick Monday’.

To avoid swearing all the way through this column (and triggering my own anxiety by repeating the phrase at this point), let’s acronymise the phenomenon to ‘SAB Monday’.

So-called because, as part of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint programme, you have to open your show on a Monday at 1pm with only a few hours in the morning to do a technical rehearsal, dress rehearsal, and familiarise yourself with a set you’ve never seen before let alone walked on.

It’s like a combination of cliff diving and standing naked in front of people having their lunch (the latter of which I have literally done on SAB Monday, but I’ll come to that later).

As I write this, SAB Monday is looming, and soon I will be in the audience defecating building blocks like everyone else in the company.

Not literally, but you never know. It is a terrifying experience.

This will be my sixth SAB Monday as writer. I’ve had nine as an actor. Three as a director. And, let me tell you, it never gets less scary.

‘Cliff dive’ performance is always worth the stress

There are two ways of experiencing SAB Monday – and theatre openings in general: as a terrible tyranny of performance anxiety, risk and scrutiny with potentially far-reaching career consequences; or a total buzz.

For most of us, it’s a heady cocktail of both, violently oscillating between extremes of buzz and anxiety.

Some have described – measured even – the stress of opening a show as equivalent to that of being in a small car crash.

The good thing about SAB Monday is that, unlike a small car crash, it is highly unlikely to kill you, give you whiplash, or get you points on your license.

Plus, it really is a buzz. After all, we’re just pretending.

It might feel like a cliff dive, but there’s no cliff, and because it’s not the kind of gig where you hurl yourself off the stage or crowd surf, there’s no diving either. Even if you fell off stage it’s only a few feet’s drop.

Being on stage naked was ‘a buzz’

However, when I said it feels like being naked in front of people having their lunch, that can be literally true. Ten years ago, I became the first actor to appear naked on stage at the Oran Mor.

I strode in, bold as brass – I had to, I was naked – and jumped off the proverbial cliff…

On SAB Monday, you’d imagine this lack of garment protection might have amplified the SAB-factor, and indeed some of the audience seemed to SAB when I appeared, stark naked in front of them.

Some gasped, some swore, some even slightly choked on their pies.

I absolutely loved it. The buzz of that live performance, in front of that live audience. I thought, this is what we SAB for, this buzz.

So, for all the S-ing of Bs, I’m buzzing for this Welcome to Bannockburn SAB Monday. Bring it on.

Welcome to Bannockburn by Lesley Hart will play at MacRobert Arts Centre in Stirling from Monday April 24. For tickets and more information, check the A Play, A Pie And A Pint website.

