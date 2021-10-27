Halloween: Send us your spooky images and they could be featured in our newspaper and digital supplements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education Schools

Halloween: Send us your spooky images and they could be featured in our newspaper and digital supplements

By Rebecca McCurdy
October 27 2021, 4.02pm Updated: October 28 2021, 10.18am
Send your Halloween pictures to be featured in the Evening Telegraph supplement.

Will you be guising this weekend? We want to see your Halloween pictures.

With Halloween just around the corner many people will already have their fancy dress costumes looked out.

This year, the Evening Telegraph will be putting together a Halloween supplement in the newspaper and on our website.

While Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, many might opt to take their children and grandchildren trick or treating on Saturday, October 30 instead.

Joe Brown 3, Naomi Brown, 7, Aiden Smart 7 and Chloe Smart 3, picked pumpkins at Brechin Castle Country. Picture: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

So regardless of which day you’re guising, attending a Halloween party or staying indoor with some spooky Halloween movies, let us see your child’s best fancy dress costumes.

We’d also love to see your best pumpkin carvings, house decorations and even your pets efforts at fancy dress.

Many of Tayside and Fife’s local farms have also offered pumpkin picking for families this year.

If you managed to get out to one of the patches, we’d love to see these pictures included too.

We will be using as many images as possible in our newspaper supplement and on our website next week.

Click the link to be taken to our form or enter the details below to have your photographs featured.

Alternatively, you can email the pictures to us with captions included to comps@eveningtelegraph.co.uk

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

And if you are still struggling to decide what Halloween costume to choose this year, here is a handy guide to the best costumes to make yourself.

Very few resources are needed to make the skeleton, ghost and spider costumes so if you do give one a try, let us see how you get on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]