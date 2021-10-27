Halloween: Send us your spooky images and they could be featured in our newspaper and digital supplements

An error occurred. Please try again.

Will you be guising this weekend? We want to see your Halloween pictures.

With Halloween just around the corner many people will already have their fancy dress costumes looked out.

This year, the Evening Telegraph will be putting together a Halloween supplement in the newspaper and on our website.

While Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, many might opt to take their children and grandchildren trick or treating on Saturday, October 30 instead.

So regardless of which day you’re guising, attending a Halloween party or staying indoor with some spooky Halloween movies, let us see your child’s best fancy dress costumes.

We’d also love to see your best pumpkin carvings, house decorations and even your pets efforts at fancy dress.

Many of Tayside and Fife’s local farms have also offered pumpkin picking for families this year.

If you managed to get out to one of the patches, we’d love to see these pictures included too.

We will be using as many images as possible in our newspaper supplement and on our website next week.

Click the link to be taken to our form or enter the details below to have your photographs featured.

Alternatively, you can email the pictures to us with captions included to comps@eveningtelegraph.co.uk

And if you are still struggling to decide what Halloween costume to choose this year, here is a handy guide to the best costumes to make yourself.

Very few resources are needed to make the skeleton, ghost and spider costumes so if you do give one a try, let us see how you get on.