Audiences are in for a treat at Dundee Rep in 2021, which is celebrating its return with a varied line-up of inspiring shows.

As theatres across the country re-open, it’s clear the show must go on – and the great news is, Dundee is going to be home to some spectacular shows over the rest of the year!

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have organised an outstanding line-up of theatre, dance and creative engagement sessions.

Careful planning – in line with guidance – has gone into preparing the theatre to welcome back audiences for the first time in 18 months.

Dundee Rep’s Artistic Director Andrew Panton said: “What an amazing feeling to be welcoming audiences back into the Rep after such a long period.

“Our autumn season celebrates the work of our two ensembles with world premieres and new films capturing their collaborations over the past months in our communities.

“We also continue working with the most exciting freelance theatre, dance and music artists who have consistently innovated whilst our theatre has been closed.

“I’m thrilled that Rep Studios will continue alongside our in person work, so that anyone anywhere can continue to have access to the work of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre.”

A month-by-month guide to Dundee Rep 2021 shows

From September 2021, Dundee Rep will host a series of live and digital shows.

The autumn season has been designed to thank the people of Dundee and Scotland for their ongoing support.

And there’s something for everyone! Here’s what’s on at Scottish Dance Theatre and Dundee Rep in 2021.

Available throughout 2021 via Rep Studios

1 Thin H/as H/air | On demand until 29 April 2022

This solo work showcases the in-house choreographic talent at Scottish Dance Theatre, presented by company member Pauline Torzuoli.

It’s part biographical and part fiction, inspired by the resemblance between human hair and trees. The piece is a portrait created for and with Guest Dancer Yosuke Kusano.

SEPTEMBER

2 Islander | 26 August – 8 September

Islander is available on-demand from REP STUDIOS until 8 September. Filmed on the Dundee Rep stage and on location in collaboration with Eden Court Highlands, it reimagines Amy Draper’s folk theatre musical.

Plus, music and lyrics are by Dundee-born writer and composer Finn Anderson!

3 Wings Around Dundee | 7 – 25 September | World Premiere

Dundee Rep Ensemble returns to the stage with a bang! This imaginative and funny play invites audiences on a fantastical tour through Dundee’s streets and past.

Funny, astutely political and deeply moving, Wings Around Dundee is the perfect way to welcome Dundee Rep audiences back to the theatre.

OCTOBER

While Dundee Rep was closed during the pandemic, its resident ensembles of actors and dancers went out into our community. Together, they created two new filmed pieces that capture a unique moment in time.

Both films will be available to watch for free on demand via REP STUDIOS, from Fri 8 Oct.

5 The Enemy (National Theatre of Scotland production) | 12 – 16 October | World Premiere

Dundee Rep is working with National Theatre of Scotland to bring the world premiere of The Enemy to Dundee audiences.

It’s a radical re-imagining and uniquely Scottish take on the classic Henrik Ibsen play about truth, power and deception from Kieran Hurley, directed by Finn den Hertog.

6 DOUBLE BILL: Amethyst / TuTuMucky | 29 – 30 October

Finally, Scottish Dance Theatre returns to its home stage of Dundee Rep in 2021 with a double bill! This includes Amethyst, a brand-new creation by Glasgow-based choreographer Mele Broomes and the return of Botis Seva’s blockbuster production TuTuMucky

An audience favourite, TuTuMucky blends the languages of hip-hop, ballet and contemporary dance to a percussive score by Torben Lars Sylvest.

As well as performances in Dundee, the Double Bill will also tour to London and Leeds.

DECEMBER

7 A Christmas Carol | 27 November – 31 December

After the challenges of last year, make this festive season extra special with a family trip to the Rep.

Dundee Rep is teaming up with musical theatre writers Noisemaker to reimagine A Christmas Carol.

Directed by Dundee Rep’s very own Andrew Panton, say hello again to your favourite characters like Tiny Tim and Jacob Marley.

Celebrating the return of Dundee Rep in 2021 – what it means for the city

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre sit at the cultural heart of Dundee.

With the Rep recently celebrating its 80th anniversary, the organisation brings new performances to local, national and international audiences.

It’s a unique attraction for the city. Dundee Rep Ensemble is the only permanent full-time company of its kind in Scotland.While Scottish Dance Theatre, formed by dancers from all over the world, is one of only a few full-time companies in the UK.

Plus, Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre are both committed to engaging with the local community. This includes dance and theatre classes, as well as dramatherapy services and projects.

Book tickets and find out more about what’s on at Dundee Rep in 2021.