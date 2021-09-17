Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment

Over Lunan draws to a close – but radio release means Lunan Bay’s story is far from over

By Rebecca Baird
September 17 2021, 5.00pm
Over Lunan has attracted crowds to Angus beauty spot Lunan Bay.
Spectacular performance piece Over Lunan is drawing to a close this weekend – but members of the public can live the experience even after it ends.

The Lunan Bay art event this week has seen crowds take to the dunes as darkness descends, as people are led on a promenade through 3,000 years of Angus history accompanied by stunning performances, lighting and storytelling.

Combining memorial moments with ancient myths through each tale’s connection with the sea, the Angus event has proved a unique and popular attraction.

And now a radio documentary detailing the stories behind the spectacle has been released on organiser Aproxima Art’s website, free for all to access.

Over Lunan casts Lunan Bay in a new light. Picture: Al Smith.

Over Lunan was inspired by research conducted by journalist Charlie Ross, who spent a summer in 2015 investigating the mythology and history of well-known beauty spot Lunan Bay.

He found connections with the Middle East and uncovered the incredible legend of the “Apkallu” – half-fish, half-human sages who emerged from the sea to bring wisdom to our ancestors in Mesopotamian times.

The stories of Over Lunan can be enjoyed in the free radio piece. Picture: Al Smith.

He died before his work could be concluded, but the Over Lunan radio piece and accompanying live performance have brought his findings to life this week to great acclaim, with critics deeming it “a tremendously complex piece of art”.

Over Lunan runs until Sunday September 19.

The 40-minute radio piece, produced by Steve Urquhart and directed by Purni Morell, with music and sound design by Andrew Knight-Hill, is now available for public consumption on the Aproxima Arts website.

 

