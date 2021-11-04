Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Boost for Broughty Ferry Bookhouse with sold-out Brian Cox book launch

By Rebecca Baird
November 4 2021, 3.30pm Updated: November 5 2021, 10.58am
Brian Cox visited his hometown of Dundee last night to promote his autobiography, Putting The Rabbit In The Hat. Picture: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Hollywood legend Brian Cox helped boost a hometown business last night, as he appeared at a sold-out event hosted by Broughty Ferry’s Bookhouse.

The Dundee-born Succession star packed out the Royal Tay Yacht Club on Wednesday evening as he promoted his acclaimed new autobiography, Putting The Rabbit In The Hat.

Filled with tales of growing up poverty-stricken in the city, all the way through to the glitz and glamour of his Hollywood career, the book tells “a rags to riches story like no other” in Cox’s distinctive voice.

Brian Cox entertains the crowd at the Royal Tay Yacht Club. Pictures: Steve MacDougall /DCT Media.

And Dundonians were keen to hear that voice first-hand at the Bookhouse’s Evening With Brian Cox, which was the independent booksellers’ first author event since Covid restrictions were lifted.

“The event was a sell-out within two hours of tickets being made available!” says Andrew Rome, who runs the shop along with his wife Alison and family.

Dundee-born Hollywood star Brian Cox with Bookhouse owners, James Rome and parents Andrew Rome and Alison Rome. Pictures: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

In his book, Cox addresses the “complicated” nature of his relationship with his home city, but it’s clear from his appearance last night that he hasn’t forgotten his roots.

He told The Courier his upbringing in Dundee was written through him “like words through a stick of rock”.

For a fuller interview with Brian Cox, see The Courier’s Weekend magazine of Saturday November 13 2021.

Fore more information on upcoming author events, visit The Bookhouse’s Facebook page. 

Putting the Rabbit in the Hat – My Autobiography by Brian Cox is available now.

Related:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]