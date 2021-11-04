Boost for Broughty Ferry Bookhouse with sold-out Brian Cox book launch

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hollywood legend Brian Cox helped boost a hometown business last night, as he appeared at a sold-out event hosted by Broughty Ferry’s Bookhouse.

The Dundee-born Succession star packed out the Royal Tay Yacht Club on Wednesday evening as he promoted his acclaimed new autobiography, Putting The Rabbit In The Hat.

Filled with tales of growing up poverty-stricken in the city, all the way through to the glitz and glamour of his Hollywood career, the book tells “a rags to riches story like no other” in Cox’s distinctive voice.

And Dundonians were keen to hear that voice first-hand at the Bookhouse’s Evening With Brian Cox, which was the independent booksellers’ first author event since Covid restrictions were lifted.

“The event was a sell-out within two hours of tickets being made available!” says Andrew Rome, who runs the shop along with his wife Alison and family.

In his book, Cox addresses the “complicated” nature of his relationship with his home city, but it’s clear from his appearance last night that he hasn’t forgotten his roots.

He told The Courier his upbringing in Dundee was written through him “like words through a stick of rock”.

For a fuller interview with Brian Cox, see The Courier’s Weekend magazine of Saturday November 13 2021.

Fore more information on upcoming author events, visit The Bookhouse’s Facebook page.

Putting the Rabbit in the Hat – My Autobiography by Brian Cox is available now.

