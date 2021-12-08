Did you know that the ideas of gift giving, the Christmas tree, and even the saying ‘Merry Christmas’ were all popularised by one man?

His iconic story of reflection and redemption has come to shape the way many of us spend and celebrate Christmas today.

Yes, you guessed it; we are talking about Charles Dickens and his famous A Christmas Carol. A special version of which is making its world debut at Dundee Rep Theatre this month.

Dundee Rep’s Christmas show has a twist

The Dundee Rep Christmas show is based on Dickens’ novella, but is told in a new musical treatment with original songs and music.

Dundee Rep’s creative director, and director of this year’s A Christmas Carol, Andrew Panton said: “It is a story that so many know so well, either from the book, from movies, or even the Muppet’s Christmas Carol, but it is told here in a very different way.

“A cast of 11 actor musicians provide the entire musical score – live from the stage – throughout the play, using a total of 27 instruments between them.

“They are the sole providers of the music, and do so all while acting and dancing.”

Indeed, this brand new version of A Christmas Carol sees a talented team of creatives and cast assemble to deliver a once-in-a-holiday-season experience to people of all ages.

An old yet very relatable tale

Although the tale may be told in this new and exciting way, ticket holders will still get to go on the well-known journey with Scrooge, the quest for salvation, and observe his first character changes as he realises he could lead a different life.

Andrew adds: “I think there is an element of that in all of us; we all live a certain way and sometimes it takes an event, a scenario or a single person to make us stop and reflect.

“In a way, the show is more relevant this Christmas than ever. We have just had nearly two years of enforced reflection on the way we live our lives; what is important and what isn’t important.

“We’ve had to prioritise the future in our choices; COP26 has highlighted that the choices we make now will have repercussions for generations to come.”

This epic performance is not to be missed. As the Dundee Rep’s first Christmas show since the first lockdown in 2020, audiences can expect an extra special welcome back.

This epic performance is not to be missed. As the Dundee Rep's first Christmas show since the first lockdown in 2020, audiences can expect an extra special welcome back.