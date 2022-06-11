TV review: We Own This City is the unofficial sequel to The Wire we’ve all been waiting for

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TV review: We Own This City is the unofficial sequel to The Wire we’ve all been waiting for

By Ewan Cameron
June 11 2022, 6.00am
Although Sky Atlantic’s new police drama We Own This City isn’t meant to be a sequel to The Wire, it’s hard not to see it that way.

After a break of 14 years, David Simon and his creative team have returned to the streets of Baltimore to re-examine the systemic failings of the Baltimore Police Department and its increasingly hopeless war on drugs.

Like The Wire, We Own This City doesn’t make things easy on audiences.”

The Wire’s overarching theme of institutional collapse and corruption is even more pointed in We Own This City, which is based on the real-life story of how Baltimore PD’s Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF) planted drugs and weapons, stole money and basically acted like its own crime gang for years with impunity.

Like The Wire, We Own This City doesn’t make things easy on audiences, with a dense plot that bounces between three timelines and a large cast of characters whose motives aren’t signposted from the off. In other words, don’t be embarrassed if you feel lost.

We Own This City is from the makers of The Wire.

But, like its predecessor, patience and concentration pays off in spades and, by the time the end credits roll on episode two, the threads of the parallel storylines start to click into place and the cops v cops investigation becomes incredibly tense.

One of the strongest performances is that of Jon Bernthal as GTTF chief Wayne Jenkins.

His transformation from wide-eyed beat cop to steely-eyed street thug plays out across the six-part series and is as electrifying as it is terrifying.

The Wire was deeply critical about the state of policing at the turn of the 21st Century, but it left room for hope.”

As much as David Simon maybe wants to distance this from the fictional world of The Wire, comparisons are hard to dismiss, particularly when many of the same actors show up in this.

The Wire was deeply critical about the state of policing at the turn of the 21st Century, but featured a few characters you could root for. It left room for hope.

We Own This City takes a more despairing view – and acts as the perfect coda.

