The 6 bars for gin lovers to try out in Dundee

Gin is undeniably a tasty and versatile spirit and it has certainly grown in popularity throughout Scotland these past few years.

Whatever the weather, meal or occasion, it’s perfectly fitting and refreshing to sip away at and with so many options, there’s now a gin out there to suit everyone’s tastes.

With more people jumping on the gin wagon, the selection at bars across Dundee has dramatically increased in recent years.

Some are produced locally in Tayside and Fife, including Dundee Gin Company, Eden Mill, Arbikie, Tayport Distillery and Darnley’s Gin, while others are made internationally.

For those of you that love the juniper-based spirit, we’ve collated a roundup of the top bars for you to pay a visit to during your next outing in the city.

Tonic

Having been shaking and stirring cocktails since 2005, the team at Tonic know their way around a good cocktail, especially one made with local gin.

They’ve even named one of their drinks, Barnley’s Braemble, after local gin markers Darnley’s and you’ll also find Arbikie and a range of Eden Mill expressions on their menus too.

Better still, minus some of the household names, all of their gins are from Scotland.

Address: 141 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DP

Taypark House – Gin bar lounge and Gin garden

Not only does Taypark House have its own gin bar lounge which was the former original dining room of the house, but the team at Taypark have added a gin garden into the mix now, too.

With a whole range of different brands to try, you can also treat yourself to a gin cocktail or two in the elegant, relaxed lounge.

The gin garden is open during the summer months (weather permitting) and has a selection of more than 50 differe ones.

Address: 484 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1LR

The Caird

A trip to The Caird will leave you spoiled for choice. They have not one, but two bar areas to choose from.

There’s the main cocktail bar on the ground floor bar and their Capones speakeasy which is a 1920s American-style bar which can be found in The Caird’s lower residence. It’ll take you back to the roaring twenties and is quite the experience if you’re looking for a different gin experience.

The Caird also offers a gin afternoon tea for two for £29 per person. It includes the standard afternoon tea with a selection of perfect pour gin options of which you can pick two each.

Address: 172 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EE

3 Session Street

Another bar with a host of live music and DJs, 3 Session Street is ideally located in as it is based in the city centre.

With a whole range of colourful and playful cocktails, you are guaranteed to have a fun time in this venue. You’re sure to find Arbikie’s Nadar gin here, as well as a few other local brands, too.

Be sure to give their Southern Gin Fizz a try.

Address: 3 Session Street, Dundee DD1 5DN

Vandal and Co

While you probably won’t find as many local gins on the menu at Vandal and Co, what you will find is plenty of gin cocktails.

From their What A Peach with coconut and lemon, to their Swipe Right with raspberry and egg white, to their Rhubarb and Custard which comes with Advocaat, lemon and Nerds sweets, there’s plenty to uncover.

And don’t forget, any cocktail is £5 Monday to Friday.

Address: 22-26 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DL

Bruach Bar

While it might not be in the heart of Dundee this Broughty Ferry bar is worth including in this list.

The classic gin-based Bramble here always goes down a treat, as does the firm’s Pineapple Negroni which is a must try in my opinion.

They also offer cocktail classes for groups, too, so you could make an afternoon of it and get your friends together before heading out.

Address: 326 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AN