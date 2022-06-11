Watch as Perth teen and former hater Jaeden falls in love with bikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watch as Perth teen and former hater Jaeden falls in love with bikes

By Scott Milne
June 11 2022, 6.00am

Jaeden Singh used to “despise” bikes when he was younger.

But now the 17-year old works at The Bike Station in Perth and is even building bicycles for himself and his family.

So how does one go from hating bikes to them being an everyday part of life?

Bike Week at Perth’s Bike Station

While he couldn’t stand all things two-wheels in his youth, Jaeden admits there was a nagging feeling he was missing out.

He said: “Like most kids, I didn’t like the idea of falling off a bike.

“It was normally quite nasty falls and I didn’t like that.

“I wasn’t too much of a fan of bikes. I didn’t like the idea of them.

“I despised them.”

bike station perth
Jaeden Singh.

But curiosity got the better of him and he went to The Bike Station, on Caledonian Road end of the High Street in Perth, to check out a class there.

And he hasn’t looked back.

Well, except when taking corners on the road, of course.

The shop’s Shifting Gears programme offers newbies a chance to try out a bike and take part in some cycling training.

He said: “Now they’re an everyday part of my life.

“I think about them every day.”

Building bikes for the family

The Shifting Gears programme opened a door for Jaeden and he now works part-time at the Bike Station in Perth.

That was only a handful of months ago.

It sparked a desire to build his own bikes.

And he’s getting his family involved too.

He said: “That’s going quite well and they’re all getting into bikes just as much as I am.”

However, his grandmother is a bit reluctant so far.

Jaeden has two projects on the go for himself.

What has cycling given Jaeden?

Jaeden said there has been benefits to both his mental and physical health.

“It can help quite a bit to clear the mind.”

He said it has offered him some great employability skills too.

It has also given The Perth teen a confidence boost.

He added: “I went from not knowing how to change a cable on a bike to being able to build one from just a frame.

“I feel like that’s such a big step just in five months.”

