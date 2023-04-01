TV review: Tempting Fortune makes an entertaining case for greed being good

Even though Channel 4’s new reality show Tempting Fortune has about as much depth as a paddling pool, I’m finding it very entertaining.

It challenges 12 contestants to trek across South Africa’s eastern cape in

18 days and if they manage to overcome the elements they’ll share a £300,000 prize.

The twist is that as well as contending with the unforgiving landscape, basic camping facilities and a diet of rice and beans, they also have to battle temptation.

At regular intervals on their journey, they get the chance to “buy” indulgences that will make their lives easier.

These temptations might be a quad bike so they don’t have to scramble up towering sand dunes on foot, a canoe so they can navigate a river or even a three-hour spa treatment complete with massages and bubbly.

But each temptation comes at an extortionate price – a simple milkshake costs £500 – and must come out of the final prize pot. Cue arguments.

The star of the show so far is undoubtedly 33-year-old influencer Lani, who amusingly started complaining about missing her make-up the second the challenge started and cares not a jot for the group’s desire to hold on to the prize money.

So it came as no surprise when she was the one who gave into temptation first, blowing £500 on the aforementioned milkshake, £1,00 on the spa treatment and £500 to get her makeup back.

Although her actions could be seen as greedy or selfish, I secretly admire how little she cares about the good of the group. At the end of the day, Tempting Fortune is a game show – and Lani seems to be playing it perfectly.

It will be fascinating to see if, in the weeks ahead, the other contestants continue to stand firm in their moral beliefs or whether they follow Lani’s lead and blow the lot.

My guess is the latter …