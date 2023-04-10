7 reasons to feel like a VIP at designer outlet

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everyone likes to feel special now and again. If you like shopping, then you are invited to a VIP event later this month at Scotland’s biggest designer outlet, Livingston Designer Outlet.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

At the all-day event on Thursday April 27 a FURTHER 20% will be knocked off the already-discounted prices in the stores that are participating. Look out for the 20% off branding on the shop windows and find out your favourite shops that are taking part by visiting Livingston Designer Outlet website on the week of the event.

“When we have organised VIP shopping events before there is always a real buzz and vibrant feel in the mall. People love the thrill of a bargain and get very excited,” said Kylie Wilson, marketing manager at Livingston Designer Outlet.

“The Outlet already has discounted the RRP and on April 27 shoppers will receive 20% off the outlet price! This is a great opportunity to make the most of your money especially at a time when most other costs are rising.”

More reasons to feel like a VIP

The special shopping event on April 27 is not the only time you will feel special and looked after at Livingston Designer Outlet though, as there are plenty of reasons why you will feel like a very important person here:

Livingston Designer Outlet events: As well as the VIP shopping event on April 27, there are plenty of other special Livingston Designer Outlet events throughout the year run by the marketing team. This week (from Monday April 10) there is an Easter egg hunt in aid of the Outlet’s chosen charity, The STV Children’s Appeal. And, on Tuesday April 11 and Wednesday April 12, there are FREE Lego workshops. There is also an opportunity to win gift vouchers or chance them to win an even bigger prize every day this week. Later in the year, there will be at least one more VIP shopping event. Plenty designer labels:

Enjoy shopping at some of the world’s biggest fashion brands all under one roof at Livingston Designer Outlet. What shops are open in Livingston Designer Outlet? Fred Perry, Kurt Geiger, Lacoste and Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and Adidas, to name a few. There are more than 70 stores, restaurants and cafes where you can treat yourself. Here is a list of all the shops at the outlet. Huge discounts off RRP: People often ask: Is Livingston Designer Outlet cheaper? Yes, for you can shop for the big brand labels you love at Livingston Designer Outlet, and you only pay a fraction of the high street prices. That’s because the outlet shops have slashed prices in store by up to 60% off RRP. Cheap car parking: Unlike many destination shopping centres where parking is a premium, at Livingston Designer Outlet there are two car parks, with lifts, stair or pedestrian walkways. One is undercover. People often wonder: What is the parking charge at Livingston Designer Outlet? And, like the big name brands available on site, the parking charge is discounted too – you can park here, in the multi storey car park, for just 50p per hour. Hands free shopping service: Designed to offer you an easy way to shop, the mall’s hand free shopping service allows you to make purchases and leave all your bags to be collected or delivered to your car after your shopping spree. This VIP service is free of charge and available seven days a week (please note: the hand free shopping is not available on Thursday April 27). Late night shopping experience every week: If you would like to shop at a time that suits you, and fits in to your busy schedule, then head to the designer outlet for a late-night shopping experience. Every Thursday, the outlet has an extended opening time until 8pm. This gives you two extra hours of shopping every week (it is usually open 9am-6pm or 10am-6pm on Sundays). Guest services lounge:

You will also be treated like a VIP if visiting the outlet’s Guest Services Lounge. The lounge is the place to head to for information on the outlet or on the surrounding area of Livingston. The helpful staff there can also advise you or other attractions to visit in the area after your shopping experience.

How do I get to Livingston Designer Outlet?

By car: The outlet is just over a one-hour drive from Dundee. There are major roadworks on the M8 at junction 3. Traffic heading to Livingston will be directed to leave the M8 at Junction 3A. The diversion is less than a mile. Check traffic.gov.scot for up-to-date travel information before you set off.

The outlet is just over a one-hour drive from Dundee. There are major roadworks on the M8 at junction 3. Traffic heading to Livingston will be directed to leave the M8 at Junction 3A. The diversion is less than a mile. Check traffic.gov.scot for up-to-date travel information before you set off. By train: Scotrail run trains regularly from Edinburgh to Livingston North station. You can get a train from Dundee to Edinburgh.

Scotrail run trains regularly from Edinburgh to Livingston North station. You can get a train from Dundee to Edinburgh. By bus: There is a bus terminal in front of Livingston Designer Outlet. Contact Traveline Scotland on 0871 200 22 33 for details of regular services from where you are.

Find out more about Scotland’s biggest designer outlet, Livingston Designer Outlet, and all it has to offer. And don’t forget to head along to the outlet on Thursday, April 27th for the VIP Event.