Comedy star Ross Noble roasts ‘stool and a glass of water’ comics as he brings outlandish Jibber Jabber Jamboree to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Comedy star Ross Noble roasts ‘stool and a glass of water’ comics as he brings outlandish Jibber Jabber Jamboree to Dundee

The stand-up is perturbed by the 'bizarre' phenomenon of 'audiences getting younger' as he brings his 21st solo tour to the Whitehall Theatre.

Comedian Ross Noble stares wide eyed at the camera as his face pops out from a background of green vines and yellow leaves.
Geordie comic Ross Noble is playing the Whitehall Theatre on November 24. Image: Supplied.
By Andrew Welsh

One of the most talented stand-ups around, Ross Noble is having a mischievous dig at his peers on his latest tour.

On his 21st solo tour Jibber Jabber Jamboree – the follow-up to 2020-21’s Humournoid – the Geordie surrealist performs in front of a typically outlandish stage set, as he explains.

“The last one, the Humournoid one, that was a giant version of my head that opened up and had all LED wires and stuff in it, but this one I’ve gone for…the set looks like if you imagined a ruined temple but with my head and monkey gods, that’s what it is,” he rambles.

“And it’s got a load of vines that grow at the start of the show – as I walk on stage the whole thing grows. And then I never mention it for the rest of the show – and I’ve been doing that for years.

Ross Noble stands with his arms out in front of the mouth of a giant inflatable skull.
Ross Noble with one of his giant props. Image: Supplied.

“It’s one of those things where, like if I go and see a show, it just sort of gives a nice sense of place. I love it and people are cottoning on to it now, but I used to get reviews that just went, ‘Well he had a giant castle on stage and he never mentioned it’.

“And you go, ‘Well, yeah, that’s the point!’ It’s, like, a bit Spinal Tap, isn’t it?”

No hydration station for Noble

Setting off on a deadpan detour, the 47-year-old outlines how comedians slacking on their props need to up their game.

“You go and see stand-up and a lot of the times it’s basically just somebody with a stool, with a glass of water on stage, just holding a microphone,” he says.

“And I just think, come on, we’re in a big fancy theatre, let’s make this a bit interesting.

“It always makes me laugh that when you see stand-ups and they’ve got a glass of water on the stage and I just sort of think, ‘You’re only on for a couple of hours – what, you can’t go for that long without having a glass of water?’

“Before I turned 18 I don’t think I ever drank water. I don’t think it was ever a thing – we had cordial and a bit of juice.

“I just think it’s a bit odd when you go and see a stand-up and they tell a joke and then they stop and they take a glass of water, and you go, ‘Was that hard on your throat, was it, telling us about that?'”

Feted for his psychedelic stream of consciousness and trademark anecdotal juggling, reviews of Jibber Jabber Jamboree, which started in late October, have stressed it’s quintessential Noble all the way.

Skirting cancellation is par for comic’s course

Pointing out that heckling and conversations with his audience are always a big part of the funnyman’s routine, one critic noted that despite hilarious bouts of unbridled randomness, a recent epic show sagged for a spell due to the crumbs that theatregoers gave him to work with.

It seems, however, that freewheeler Ross turned it round – even if he ended up asking himself if his edgy material would finally get him “cancelled”, so close did he tread to the line of acceptability.

Death-defying comedic antics have marked Noble out as a unique talent since awards recognition started coming his way in the wake of his Edinburgh Fringe shows Laser Boy and Chickenmaster almost 25 years ago.

Ross Noble (a white man with long dark hair and a beard) stares directly into the camera in front of a dark grey background with a golden X-shaped pattern.
Ross Noble has been doing live shows for nearly 25 years. Image: Supplied.

The big theatre tours have followed on a regular basis for the Australia-based star ever since, with only a bushfire that consumed his former home near Melbourne and the pandemic serving to hamper his triumphant UK returns.

Describing what lies in store for fans attending upcoming shows at the likes of Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Thursday and the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee the following night, he goes off on another of his self-parodying tangents.

‘Razor-sharp observations on things I haven’t thought through’

“It will be a playful experience for young and old,” says Ross.

“Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom. Oh, hang on – magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight.

“I haven’t thought that through. That’s what people can expect – razor-sharp observations on things I haven’t thought through.”

Reflecting on his touring exploits over the past quarter of a century, the father of two reckons it’s “bizarre” how his audiences seem to be growing younger.

“It’s one of those crazy things – there’s people who came to see me when they were, like, just gone to university who are now bringing along their kids,” he proclaims.

“But I think with my stuff it’s one of them things where…I came up with a joke on the stage where I adlibbed one night, which was basically the young people got half of the joke and the old people got the other half – nobody got all of it.

“I said, ‘I went to a live Wild West show the other night. I was absolutely furious, Roy Rogers came in on his horse and there was no trigger warning’.

American singing cowboy Roy Rogers with his horse, Trigger.

“That’s a great joke, right? You need to know what a trigger warning is, which the young people do, and then you need to know that Roy Rogers’ horse was called Trigger.

“There was a small smattering of people that were like, ‘That’s very good that’, and you could see them explaining it, and then one bloke went, ‘Hang on, wasn’t that the Lone Ranger?’

“No, that was Silver! So the rest of the show was basically an argument about whether the Lone Ranger rode Trigger or Silver.”

The Whitehall Theatre hosts Ross Noble on November 24.

More from Entertainment

Danny Cipriani (BBC/PA)
Rugby star Danny Cipriani among final trio to join Strictly festive line-up
Liam Gallagher will headline the festival (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liam Gallagher and Fred Again among Reading and Leeds 2024 headliners
The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the Royal Variety performance (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)
Kate and William to be joined by Swedish royals for Royal Variety Performance
Singer Shane MacGowan (Niall Carson/PA)
The Pogues star Shane MacGowan discharged from hospital ahead of Christmas
Olly Murs presented The X Factor with the late Caroline Flack (Chris Jackson/PA)
Olly Murs says Caroline Flack told him ‘happiest’ times were working with him
Jodie Whittaker played the 13th incarnation of the Doctor (Ian West/PA)
‘Fans have earned a break,’ says Whittaker on not joining Doctor Who anniversary
David Tennant will be reading The Way Back Home by Oliver Jeffers (Alistair Heap/BBC)
David Tennant to read CBeebies bedtime story ahead of Doctor Who specials
BBC Proms director David Pickard (BBC/PA)
David Pickard stepping down as BBC Proms director next year
Nadine Coyle of female group Girls Aloud (Ian West/PA)
Girls Aloud hints tour will bring ‘wild things’ but no new music
Nigel Farage is competing on I’m A Celebrity (ITV)
Nella Rose accuses Nigel Farage of wanting people like her ‘gone’ from UK

Conversation