A90 northbound restrictions after crash involving car and tractor near Tealing

The northbound carriageway of the A90 had restrictions in place after a collision involving a car and tractor near Tealing.

Police were called to the scene at around 6.30pm on Thursday.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Road Policing Scotland said “miraculously” there were no reported injuries.

#DundeeRP are dealing with a collision on the A90 at Murroes involving a car and tractor. Miraculously, there are no injuries reported. Stay alert for slower moving vehicles!#RoadSafetyWeek pic.twitter.com/lFJYP046hL — Road Policing Scotland (@PSOSRoads) November 23, 2023

Traffic Scotland advised motorists they may face delays on the northbound carriageway as recovery was arranged.

One man who was travelling towards Dundee said the collision looked “horrendous”.

He said: “I was travelling in at around 6.30pm.

“I saw the car and the tractor, the crash looked absolutely horrendous.

“The police were at the scene as I was coming towards Dundee.

“Everyone involved must have got an awful fright, thankfully no one appears to be seriously hurt.”