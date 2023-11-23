Boyhood Dunfermline fan Chris Hamilton on banter with girlfriend’s Raith-supporting family ahead of cup derby

Chris Hamilton may be a boyhood Dunfermline fan but his choice of partner means there is the chance of a family feud this weekend.

His girlfriend’s family supports Raith Rovers, with the Pars vice-captain preparing to lead his side into the fourth Fife derby of the season on Friday night.

The bragging rights, for the meantime, belong to the Rovers after two 1-0 victories in the Championship to follow up Dunfermline’s penalty-shootout victory in the Viaply Cup.

On Friday they will face each other in a third competition this season, the Scottish Cup, and Hamilton is enjoying the back-and-forth he’s having in the build-up.

“You just take it, have a laugh with it and then come Friday night someone will have the bragging rights,” he said. “Hopefully it is us this time.

“You get a bit of banter which all adds to it.

“It takes a bit of the seriousness away from it but like I say, the only focus is trying to get through to the next round of the cup.”

Chris Hamilton ‘focusing on the football’

Hamilton fulfilled a childhood dream last season when he lifted silverware with Dunfermline and has captained the side recently, from the centre of the back three, in the absence of Kyle Benedictus.

Despite being a Dunfermline supporter, the 22-year-old sees Friday’s Fife derby as any other game, but will enjoy it more if his side are victorious.

“I try and take that out of it, I just focus on the football in the game that’s in front of me instead of the two teams that are playing,” he said.

“Obviously after it you celebrate and it does feel a wee bit better.

“Before the game and leading up to the game I just try and focus on it’s another game and it’s another big game that obviously all the boys are looking forward to, all the fans are looking forward to so that’s the focus.

“There is a slightly different feel about it when it is a cup tie.

“It is that one-off game, it doesn’t really matter how you play – it is all about getting the win and getting through to the next round.

“It does add that wee bit of edge, that wee bit something different that the league doesn’t have.

“It is always good, no matter who you are playing in the Scottish Cup, to go and try and get a good run. That is what we are looking to do.”