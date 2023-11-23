Jamie Gullan on what his Raith Rovers strike partner ‘doesn’t get enough credit for’

Raith Rovers marksman Jack Hamilton “can do everything”, according to team-mate Jamie Gullan.

The pair linked to devastating effect in last Friday’s 4-1 win in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final over Hamilton Accies.

Hamilton netted twice, his third goal in two matches, and even though he didn’t get on the scoresheet himself, Gullan was heavily involved in the goals.

He was also denied by an excellent point-blank save from Ryan Fulton, which his strike partner eventually bundled home to make it 2-0.

Hamilton displayed the facets of that rounded skillset versus Accies and spoke afterwards of often being mistaken for merely a target man due to his size.

While it was his range of finishing that was the focus that night, Gullan pointed to something else about him that goes under the radar.

Praise for strike partner

“Playing with Jack is brilliant,” he said. “He’s so good at holding the ball up.

“Also, I don’t think he gets enough credit for it, but he can get in behind, he’s got good pace. He can do everything, to be fair.

“He’s really good to play with and I’ve worked with him well. We’ve played together and trained together well.

“We haven’t had many opportunities to play together but he’s good to play with, I enjoyed it.

“It was good to start a game, it’s been a while. I felt good in the game, I was quite involved, I got a lot of the ball. I enjoyed it a lot.”

For both, it was their first start since September. Gullan has been out after he tore a tendon around his hip area but is feeling good, even if it took him a little longer to recover than usual.

He said that getting a pre-season under his belt before the injury has aided his recovery, as has coming into a side that is flying high in the Championship and into another semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Jamie Gullan: Raith is an enjoyable team to play in

This weekend they will fight on a fourth front, as Raith take on Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup at East End Park.

“It helps that the team are playing well,” he said. “The attacking players we’ve got, we could play any combination and it’s brilliant going forward. Everything has seemed to work so far!

“We’ve got a lot of flexibility along the front lines. With the players we’ve got, if you’re playing up front, you’re always going to get chances.

“If you are playing on the wing, you’re always going to have people to create chances for. It’s an enjoyable team to play in.”