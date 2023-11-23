Jamie Gullan on what his Raith Rovers strike partner ‘doesn’t get enough credit for’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Gullan on what his Raith Rovers strike partner ‘doesn’t get enough credit for’

The strikers made their first starts for the club since September.

By Craig Cairns
Jack Hamilton is congratulated by Raith ream-mate Jamie Gullan. Image: SNS.
Jack Hamilton is congratulated by Raith ream-mate Jamie Gullan. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers marksman Jack Hamilton “can do everything”, according to team-mate Jamie Gullan.

The pair linked to devastating effect in last Friday’s 4-1 win in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final over Hamilton Accies.

Hamilton netted twice, his third goal in two matches, and even though he didn’t get on the scoresheet himself, Gullan was heavily involved in the goals.

He was also denied by an excellent point-blank save from Ryan Fulton, which his strike partner eventually bundled home to make it 2-0.

Jack Hamilton put Raith Rovers 2-0 ahead from close range. Image: SNS.

Hamilton displayed the facets of that rounded skillset versus Accies and spoke afterwards of often being mistaken for merely a target man due to his size.

While it was his range of finishing that was the focus that night, Gullan pointed to something else about him that goes under the radar.

Praise for strike partner

“Playing with Jack is brilliant,” he said. “He’s so good at holding the ball up.

“Also, I don’t think he gets enough credit for it, but he can get in behind, he’s got good pace. He can do everything, to be fair.

“He’s really good to play with and I’ve worked with him well. We’ve played together and trained together well.

“We haven’t had many opportunities to play together but he’s good to play with, I enjoyed it.

Jack Hamilton is surrounded by team-mates, including Jamie Gullan, after scoring for Raith. Image: SNS.

It was good to start a game, it’s been a while. I felt good in the game, I was quite involved, I got a lot of the ball. I enjoyed it a lot.”

For both, it was their first start since September. Gullan has been out after he tore a tendon around his hip area but is feeling good, even if it took him a little longer to recover than usual.

He said that getting a pre-season under his belt before the injury has aided his recovery, as has coming into a side that is flying high in the Championship and into another semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Jamie Gullan: Raith is an enjoyable team to play in

This weekend they will fight on a fourth front, as Raith take on Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup at East End Park.

“It helps that the team are playing well,” he said. “The attacking players we’ve got, we could play any combination and it’s brilliant going forward. Everything has seemed to work so far!

“We’ve got a lot of flexibility along the front lines. With the players we’ve got, if you’re playing up front, you’re always going to get chances.

“If you are playing on the wing, you’re always going to have people to create chances for. It’s an enjoyable team to play in.”

