The Dundee United Scottish Cup stance on loan stars that will leave 4 SPFL sides ‘disappointed’

Jim Goodwin insists it would be “naïve” for Dundee United to allow several of their hottest prospects to feature elsewhere in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

Rory MacLeod, Lewis O’Donnell, Miller Thomson and Logan Chalmers – currently turning out for Forfar Atheltic, Kelty Hearts, Montrose and Ayr United, respectively – will all be prohibited from representing their loan clubs in the third round.

The United boss has “a decision to make” on a host of starlets in January, with O’Donnell and Thomson both garnering praise for their impact in the lower leagues.

Layton Bisland and Bryan Mwangi, out at Falkirk and Spartans, WILL be allowed to feature.

Goodwin is keen to avoid a situation where he cannot field a returning youngster later in the competition, should United get past Queen of the South on Saturday.

That was the situation last term when Kai Fotheringham turned out for Stirling Albion in the first half of the 2022/23 season. He was then unable to face Stirling University and Kilmarnock upon his return to Tannadice.

“Bryan Mwangi and Layton Bisland can both feature for Spartans and Falkirk,” confirmed Goodwin.

“However, the rest of them – guys like (Miller) Thomson, (Lewis) O’Donnell, (Rory) MacLeod – are players we have a decision to make on in January.

“I would hate to get to the second half of the season and, if we do progress the way we want to in the Scottish Cup, not have them available.

“That would be a little naive from us.

“No doubt the loan clubs will be disappointed and the players will not enjoy missing the football this weekend, but we need to do what’s right for Dundee United.”

“Very positive” reports

Although the unavailable United kids are unlikely to relish their free week, Goodwin’s decision is indicative of the fine progress being made as the academy graduates attempt to make their mark in senior football.

Some strike that from Lewis O’Donnell pic.twitter.com/xL4iAzDgJM — SPFL Mediawatch (@SPFLWatch) September 23, 2023

“All of the players we’ve denied the chance to play for their loan club have done really well, Thomson and O’Donnell in particular,” added Goodwin. “Rory MacLeod has been more in-and-out at Forfar.

“But we have people watching them every single week and the reports back have been very positive.”