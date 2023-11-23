The Dundee United Scottish Cup stance on loan stars that will leave 4 SPFL sides ‘disappointed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Dundee United Scottish Cup stance on loan stars that will leave 4 SPFL sides ‘disappointed’

United have a host of youngsters plying their trade elsewhere in the SPFL

By Alan Temple
(L-R) MacLeod. Bisland, O'Donnell and Miller are all out on loan, with Bisland the only of the quartet eligible to play this weekend. Images: SNS / Phoenix Photography
(L-R) MacLeod. Bisland, O'Donnell and Miller are all out on loan, with Bisland the only of the quartet eligible to play this weekend. Images: SNS / Phoenix Photography

Jim Goodwin insists it would be “naïve” for Dundee United to allow several of their hottest prospects to feature elsewhere in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

Rory MacLeod, Lewis O’Donnell, Miller Thomson and Logan Chalmers – currently turning out for Forfar Atheltic, Kelty Hearts, Montrose and Ayr United, respectively – will all be prohibited from representing their loan clubs in the third round.

The United boss has “a decision to make” on a host of starlets in January, with O’Donnell and Thomson both garnering praise for their impact in the lower leagues.

Layton Bisland and Bryan Mwangi, out at Falkirk and Spartans, WILL be allowed to feature.

Goodwin is keen to avoid a situation where he cannot field a returning youngster later in the competition, should United get past Queen of the South on Saturday.

That was the situation last term when Kai Fotheringham turned out for Stirling Albion in the first half of the 2022/23 season. He was then unable to face Stirling University and Kilmarnock upon his return to Tannadice.

Montrose's on-loan Dundee United man Miller Thomson unleashes a shot on goal against Hamilton
Miller Thomson, No.20 blue, boasts three goals and two assists from midfield at Montrose. Image: Pheonix Photography.

“Bryan Mwangi and Layton Bisland can both feature for Spartans and Falkirk,” confirmed Goodwin.

“However, the rest of them – guys like (Miller) Thomson, (Lewis) O’Donnell, (Rory) MacLeod – are players we have a decision to make on in January.

“I would hate to get to the second half of the season and, if we do progress the way we want to in the Scottish Cup, not have them available.

“That would be a little naive from us.

“No doubt the loan clubs will be disappointed and the players will not enjoy missing the football this weekend, but we need to do what’s right for Dundee United.”

“Very positive” reports

Although the unavailable United kids are unlikely to relish their free week, Goodwin’s decision is indicative of the fine progress being made as the academy graduates attempt to make their mark in senior football.

“All of the players we’ve denied the chance to play for their loan club have done really well, Thomson and O’Donnell in particular,” added Goodwin. “Rory MacLeod has been more in-and-out at Forfar.

“But we have people watching them every single week and the reports back have been very positive.”

Conversation