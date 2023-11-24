Dundee law firm Blackadders secures £35m pharmacy deal 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee law firm Blackadders secures £35m pharmacy deal 

The Dundee firm is understood to have been involved in around 20% of all the sales of Lloyds pharmacies in Scotland.

By Gavin Harper
Blackadders chairman Peter Image: Blackadders.
Blackadders chairman Peter Image: Blackadders.

Dundee law firm Blackadders has facilitated the purchase of 37 chemists across Scotland in deals worth more than £35 million.

The multi-million-pound deals have been secured between 18 Blackadders clients and Lloyds.

Earlier this year, Lloyds announced it was selling off its portfolio across Scotland.

Some Blackadders clients used the opportunity to expand their portfolio. Others have been bought by young pharmacists starting out on their ownership journey.

The deals have involved multiple parties including financial backers, banks and selling agents.

Blackadders chairman praises team effort

The Blackadders team behind the deals was led by chairman Peter Duff.

He said: “This is an area we specialise in and pulling these deals together was a fantastic team effort.

“Everyone involved has done a really good job. Our clients now have new businesses and tremendous opportunities to grow their ventures under their own brands.”

The former Lloyds Pharmacy in Lochee.

One client bought 11 outlets and Blackadders is understood to have been involved in around 20% of all the sales of Lloyds’ branches in Scotland.

Blackadders associate Richard Wilson and commercial real estate solicitor Natalia Bell were also involved with the deals.

Mr Wilson added: “Pulling all these deals together in a relatively short space of time was a challenge but once the team got into the swing of it, we managed to secure all the outlets our clients wanted.”

‘Real potential’ in chemists, says Dundee law firm Blackadders

Blackadders has been involved in the pharmacy sector for many years. It has clients across the country.

Ms Bell said: “We have a lot of clients in this sector and like them, we see real potential in the opportunities presented by the Lloyds divestment programme.

Natalia Bell, real estate solicitor at Blackadders. Image: Blackadders.

“It’s great to work with so many young chemists as well as established operators and we look forward to working with them in the future as their businesses grow and expand.”

Blackadders has enjoyed a highly successful 12 months with increased activity in the corporate and commercial area.

The firm has also recently developed a new brand under the join managing partners Emma Gray and Ryan McKay.

The black and yellow colours traditionally associated with Blackadders have been replaced by aqua and purple colours.

More from Business

Callum and Jane MacLellan, owners of Taste Perthshire in Bankfoot. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Black Friday 2023: Deals from businesses in Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus
GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index rose by six points in November (PA)
Consumer confidence stages end-of-year rally
Department store John Lewis is launching health clinics within its shops in the latest move to expand its offering in the face of tough retail trading conditions (Sean Dempsey/PA)
John Lewis to open health clinics in stores next month
Clothes for sale at the Traid Charity Shop, Dalston, east London (Aaron Chown/PA)
UK rules ‘preventing Black Friday shoppers from saving big on green choices’
Cunard cruise ship the Queen Mary 2 in Southampton Dock (PA)
Cruise ship operator Carnival UK accused of threat to fire and rehire 900 crew
Thatchers has said Aldi ‘copycatted’ one of its products (Alamy/PA)
Judge invited to take cider taste test in High Court trade mark row
London’s top stock market has gained ground and the pound reached a more than two-month high against the dollar (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK’s top stocks gain ground as business activity turns a corner
Don Basilico founder Massimo Panarella oin front of the original van with his children Michael (left) and Christopher. Kirkcaldy. Image: Don Basilico.
Fife man who quit job to set up pizza business finds recipe for success
The type of fraud occurs when criminals sell fake or non-existent products or services, often at discounted prices, to attract buyers (Alamy/PA)
HSBC warns of rise in firms targeted by purchase scams ahead of Black Friday
Heathrow has accused the Government of stalling on securing a greener future for aviation (Steve Parsons/PA)
Heathrow accuses ministers of stalling over greener jet fuel

Conversation