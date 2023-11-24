Black Friday 2023: Deals from businesses in Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Black Friday 2023: Deals from businesses in Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus

Dozens of Black Friday deals from companies who call Tayside and Fife their home.

Callum and Jane MacLellan, owners of Taste Perthshire in Bankfoot. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Callum and Jane MacLellan, owners of Taste Perthshire in Bankfoot. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

There are Black Friday adverts everywhere – mostly for major chains and tech giants. It can be hard for local firms to cut through the noise.

We made an offer through our social channels to promote any offers for local businesses – existing promotions or new deals created for Courier readers.

This is our exclusive Black Friday list of deals from companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education

Al-Maktoum College in Dundee.

Location: 124 Blackness Road, Dundee DD1 5PE

Deal: 10% discount on all courses, which can be viewed online.

Terms: Discount only valid until December 1 and only applies to programmes with January 2024 intake. Contact admissions@almcollege.ac.uk quoting The Courier for the deal.

Britannia Knightpacking

One of the firm’s removals lorries. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Location: Dundee

Deal: 15 recycled boxes and a roll of tape for moves taking place in January or February 2024.

Terms: Quote ‘Courier Christmas offer’ when booking.

Couper Carpets of Cupar

Couper Carpets of Cupar.

Location: 15 Crossgate, Cupar KY15 5HA

Deal: Up to 50% off all rugs and mats in stock.

Terms: Runs until Christmas.

Campion Homes

The Campion Homes development in Oak Bank, Glenrothes.

Location: Oak Bank, Glenrothes (off Cadham Road) KY7 6PQ

Deal: Reserve your new home for only £99

Terms: Runs until December 10, mention the Courier when visiting.

Daniel Paul Leather

Daniel Paul. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Location: Perth

Deal: A leather organiser and hand stitched cardholder for £35. Engraving possible.

Terms: Email sales@danielpaulleather.com or visit the business at the wooden cabins in King Edward Street and St John’s Place from December 4-24. Offer available until December 24.

DJ Laing Homes

The Weston at Castle View from Carnoustie developer DJ Laing.

Location: Castle View, Dundee

Deal: £10,000 off a Weston four-bed home. £320,000 instead of £330,000.

Terms: Deal ends November 30.

Electric Bikes Scotland

Electric Bikes Scotland in Dundee.

Location: Unit 2, City Quay, Camperdown Street, Dundee, DD1 3JA

Deal: Up to £1,600 off selected models.

Terms: Sale ends November 27.

Elizabeth Humble Jewellery

An example of Elizabeth Humble Jewellery.

Location: 16 West Port, Dundee, DD1 5EP

Deal: 10% off all ready-to-wear designer jewellery in-store.

Terms: Runs until December 2. Shop open 11am-6pm Wednesday to Saturday.

Gillies & Mackay

A Gillies and Mackay garden shed.

Location: East Inchmichael Station Road, Perth PH2 7SP

Deal: £100 off and free shelving for any shed order placed and delivered before Christmas.

Gorgeous Scottish Gin

Gorgeous Scottish Gin is offering free deliveries on online orders.

Location: Newport on Tay

Deal: Free delivery on all orders made online

Terms: Until December 20

GreenThumb Ltd

Is it time to prepare your lawn for next year?

Location: Tayside and Fife

Deal: Five for four in ’24 – sign up for five lawn treatments in 2024 and pay for four.

Terms: Deal runs until December 8. Call 01382 562417 or email dundee@greenthumb.co.uk and quote The Courier.

Here’s The Plan

Location: Perth

Deal: Complimentary detailed review of commercial energy costs.

Terms: Runs until January 31. Call 01738 474630 or email theteam@herestheplan.co.uk and mention Courier Black Friday deal.

House of Colour – Shirley Phillips

Classes to improve your style in Tayside and Fife. Image: House of Colour.

Location: Barns of Claverhouse, by Dundee, DD3 0QF

Deal: Save £50 on a ‘complete journey’ which includes colour analysis, personal style, and an hour of online personal shopping.

Terms: Runs until December 31 – to book contact shirley.phillips@houseofcolour.co.uk

J-RAO Conscious Cosmetic Collective

J-RAO Conscious Cosmetic Collective has a Black Friday deal on its handwash. Image: J-RAO Conscious Cosmetic Collective

Location: Dundee-based online business

Deal: 10% off Crowd-Sud, an organic, vegan refillable handwash.

Terms: Runs until December 15 – enter code Courier2023 at checkout.

Kitschnbake

A Kitschnbake afternoon tea.

Location: 16-18 Boat Rd, Newport-on-Tay, DD6 8EZ

Deal: If you buy an afternoon tea voucher for £19.95, you can buy another for half-price.

Terms: Vouchers valid from Jan 2024 for one year.

Lyonspride Furniture

The fire pit and furniture set. Image: Lyonspride Furniture.

Location: Arbroath company which operates an online shop

Deal: Dining set with fire pit reduced from £2,000 to £1,450.

Terms: Runs until end of January.

McQueen Crafts

McQueen Crafts make a variety of gifts.

Location: Leuchars-based online business

Deal: 20% off all products in the online shop.

Terms: Runs until December 31. Use discount code SAVE20COURIER

Nae Limits

The Perthshire business is offering money off vouchers. Image: Nae Limits.

Location: Pitlochry

Deal: 20% off gift experience vouchers

Terms: Valid until midnight on Dec 1. Enter code DC20 at checkout on the website.

Pathfinder, Holistic Services

Lynn Erasmus, Pathfinder holistic therapist with volunteer Marly Pikkas.

Location: Perth

Deal: Free detoxification acupuncture or quantum body scan when booking a consultation. Includes a transformative energy healing treatment.

Terms: Runs until December 10. WhatsApp Lynn on 07394 432905 to book. Space is limited so first come first served.

Pettigrew Recruitment Group Limited

Location: Perth

Deal: 25% off CV formatting services.

Terms: Offer runs until December 20 – email samantha@pettigrewgroup.co.uk quoting Courier with a copy of your CV.

Ramana Wellness Centre

Location: 49 York Pl, Perth PH2 8EH

Deal: 10% discount on access bars treatment (32 points on your head to release negative thoughts).

Terms: Runs until December 28 December, WhatsApp 07747 098671 to secure your session.

Redcastle

Redcastle in Arbroath is taking part in Colour Friday which encourages shopping local and supporting small businesses. Image: Redcastle

Location: Unit 18, Matthew Kerr Place, Arbroath, DD11 3AX and online

Deal: Free gift with every purchase and lucky dip of prizes and surprises.

Terms: Shop open from 10am to 8pm on Black Friday. Complimentary drinks from 6-8pm.

Robertson & Watt

Robertson & Watt jewellers in Dundee has a Black Friday deal for 2023.

Location: 72-73 High Street, Dundee, DD1 1SD

Deal: 20% off all merchandise in store.

Terms: Runs until November 26.

Scaramanga

A Scaramanga leather bag.

Location: Cupar, KY15 4RD and online

Deal: Up to 60% off leather bags and accessories.

Terms: Runs until November 27.

The Selkie

Outside The Selkie on Exchange Street, Dundee has a Black Friday 2023 deal.

Location: Exchange Street, Dundee and Brook Street, Broughty Ferry

Deal: A third off any gift voucher.

Terms: Offer runs until December 10. Both locations have a stock of vouchers but once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The Scullery

The Scullery in Broughty Ferry is running a number of offers.

Location: 33 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2BJ

Deal: 20% off selected festive gift trays and 10% off a variety of Christmas linens.

Terms: Runs until November 27.

Silverwood Resort

Inside one of the Silverwood Resort properties.

Location: Inchcoonans, Errol, PH2 7RB

Deal: Up to 40% off selected stays

Terms: Runs until March 20, applied automatically on booking page.

Smarty Pants Childrenswear Boutique

Smarty Pants in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.

Location: 257 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AG

Deal: 20% off everything or 25% off if you spend more than £100.

Terms: Runs until November 27.

Solo Paws

Solo Paws is offering a package for a dog chaperone.

Location: Stanley

Deal: 10% off a full day wedding package for a dog chaperone in Dundee/Perth & Kinross

Terms: Any booking in November and December 2023. To get the deal quote ‘Courier Black Friday’.

St Andrews Brewing Company

St Andrews Brewing cans of beer.

Location: Unit 9 Bassaguard Estate, St Andrews KY16 8AL

Deal: 10% off for all new customers in the webshop with code HELLOBREWCO and 15% off walk-in sales at the brewery shop (address above).

Terms: Walk-in deal runs until December 1.

Stiven

Location: 12c Kilspindie Road, Dundee, DD2 3JP

Deal: 10% off selected brands and free gift to first 100 customers on Friday, November 24.

Terms: Discount runs until November 27.

Taste Perthshire

Taste Perthshire at Bankfoot.

Location: Perth Rd, Bankfoot, Perth PH1 4EB

Deal: 20% off all clothes, footwear, gifts and homeware, plus 50% off selected lines in store.

Terms: Runs until November 26.

Tiger Lily Boutique

A Tiger Lily Boutique model showing the latest styles.

Location: 226 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AH

Deal: 25% off everything

Terms: Deal lasts until November 27.

Timber Tree Surgery

Graeme Ogg, owner of Timber Tree Surgery.

Location: Tayside and Fife.

Deal: Quote ‘Courier’ when booking a quote and Timber will plant a tree as part of a global reforestation project with Ecologi.

Terms: Runs until December 31. Contact Graeme Ogg for free advice and a quote on 077021 60663

More from Business

Nissan will produce two new electric vehicle models at its Sunderland plant, supporting thousands of jobs in the UK, the Government has confirmed (Alamy/PA)
Nissan to produce two new electric car models in Sunderland
Undated handout photo issued by HMV of their new shop at 363 Oxford Street in London (James McCauley/PA)
HMV returns to historic Oxford Street shop
Blackadders chairman Peter Image: Blackadders.
Dundee law firm Blackadders secures £35m pharmacy deal 
GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index rose by six points in November (PA)
Consumer confidence stages end-of-year rally
Department store John Lewis is launching health clinics within its shops in the latest move to expand its offering in the face of tough retail trading conditions (Sean Dempsey/PA)
John Lewis to open health clinics in stores next month
Clothes for sale at the Traid Charity Shop, Dalston, east London (Aaron Chown/PA)
UK rules ‘preventing Black Friday shoppers from saving big on green choices’
Cunard cruise ship the Queen Mary 2 in Southampton Dock (PA)
Cruise ship operator Carnival UK accused of threat to fire and rehire 900 crew
Thatchers has said Aldi ‘copycatted’ one of its products (Alamy/PA)
Judge invited to take cider taste test in High Court trade mark row
London’s top stock market has gained ground and the pound reached a more than two-month high against the dollar (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK’s top stocks gain ground as business activity turns a corner
Don Basilico founder Massimo Panarella oin front of the original van with his children Michael (left) and Christopher. Kirkcaldy. Image: Don Basilico.
Fife man who quit job to set up pizza business finds recipe for success