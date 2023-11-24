Black Friday 2023: Deals from businesses in Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus

There are Black Friday adverts everywhere – mostly for major chains and tech giants. It can be hard for local firms to cut through the noise.

We made an offer through our social channels to promote any offers for local businesses – existing promotions or new deals created for Courier readers.

This is our exclusive Black Friday list of deals from companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education

Location: 124 Blackness Road, Dundee DD1 5PE

Deal: 10% discount on all courses, which can be viewed online.

Terms: Discount only valid until December 1 and only applies to programmes with January 2024 intake. Contact admissions@almcollege.ac.uk quoting The Courier for the deal.

Britannia Knightpacking

Location: Dundee

Deal: 15 recycled boxes and a roll of tape for moves taking place in January or February 2024.

Terms: Quote ‘Courier Christmas offer’ when booking.

Couper Carpets of Cupar

Location: 15 Crossgate, Cupar KY15 5HA

Deal: Up to 50% off all rugs and mats in stock.

Terms: Runs until Christmas.

Campion Homes

Location: Oak Bank, Glenrothes (off Cadham Road) KY7 6PQ

Deal: Reserve your new home for only £99

Terms: Runs until December 10, mention the Courier when visiting.

Daniel Paul Leather

Location: Perth

Deal: A leather organiser and hand stitched cardholder for £35. Engraving possible.

Terms: Email sales@danielpaulleather.com or visit the business at the wooden cabins in King Edward Street and St John’s Place from December 4-24. Offer available until December 24.

DJ Laing Homes

Location: Castle View, Dundee

Deal: £10,000 off a Weston four-bed home. £320,000 instead of £330,000.

Terms: Deal ends November 30.

Electric Bikes Scotland

Location: Unit 2, City Quay, Camperdown Street, Dundee, DD1 3JA

Deal: Up to £1,600 off selected models.

Terms: Sale ends November 27.

Elizabeth Humble Jewellery

Location: 16 West Port, Dundee, DD1 5EP

Deal: 10% off all ready-to-wear designer jewellery in-store.

Terms: Runs until December 2. Shop open 11am-6pm Wednesday to Saturday.

Gillies & Mackay

Location: East Inchmichael Station Road, Perth PH2 7SP

Deal: £100 off and free shelving for any shed order placed and delivered before Christmas.

Gorgeous Scottish Gin

Location: Newport on Tay

Deal: Free delivery on all orders made online

Terms: Until December 20

GreenThumb Ltd

Location: Tayside and Fife

Deal: Five for four in ’24 – sign up for five lawn treatments in 2024 and pay for four.

Terms: Deal runs until December 8. Call 01382 562417 or email dundee@greenthumb.co.uk and quote The Courier.

Here’s The Plan

Location: Perth

Deal: Complimentary detailed review of commercial energy costs.

Terms: Runs until January 31. Call 01738 474630 or email theteam@herestheplan.co.uk and mention Courier Black Friday deal.

House of Colour – Shirley Phillips

Location: Barns of Claverhouse, by Dundee, DD3 0QF

Deal: Save £50 on a ‘complete journey’ which includes colour analysis, personal style, and an hour of online personal shopping.

Terms: Runs until December 31 – to book contact shirley.phillips@houseofcolour.co.uk

J-RAO Conscious Cosmetic Collective

Location: Dundee-based online business

Deal: 10% off Crowd-Sud, an organic, vegan refillable handwash.

Terms: Runs until December 15 – enter code Courier2023 at checkout.

Kitschnbake

Location: 16-18 Boat Rd, Newport-on-Tay, DD6 8EZ

Deal: If you buy an afternoon tea voucher for £19.95, you can buy another for half-price.

Terms: Vouchers valid from Jan 2024 for one year.

Lyonspride Furniture

Location: Arbroath company which operates an online shop

Deal: Dining set with fire pit reduced from £2,000 to £1,450.

Terms: Runs until end of January.

McQueen Crafts

Location: Leuchars-based online business

Deal: 20% off all products in the online shop.

Terms: Runs until December 31. Use discount code SAVE20COURIER

Nae Limits

Location: Pitlochry

Deal: 20% off gift experience vouchers

Terms: Valid until midnight on Dec 1. Enter code DC20 at checkout on the website.

Pathfinder, Holistic Services

Location: Perth

Deal: Free detoxification acupuncture or quantum body scan when booking a consultation. Includes a transformative energy healing treatment.

Terms: Runs until December 10. WhatsApp Lynn on 07394 432905 to book. Space is limited so first come first served.

Pettigrew Recruitment Group Limited

Location: Perth

Deal: 25% off CV formatting services.

Terms: Offer runs until December 20 – email samantha@pettigrewgroup.co.uk quoting Courier with a copy of your CV.

Ramana Wellness Centre

Location: 49 York Pl, Perth PH2 8EH

Deal: 10% discount on access bars treatment (32 points on your head to release negative thoughts).

Terms: Runs until December 28 December, WhatsApp 07747 098671 to secure your session.

Redcastle

Location: Unit 18, Matthew Kerr Place, Arbroath, DD11 3AX and online

Deal: Free gift with every purchase and lucky dip of prizes and surprises.

Terms: Shop open from 10am to 8pm on Black Friday. Complimentary drinks from 6-8pm.

Robertson & Watt

Location: 72-73 High Street, Dundee, DD1 1SD

Deal: 20% off all merchandise in store.

Terms: Runs until November 26.

Scaramanga

Location: Cupar, KY15 4RD and online

Deal: Up to 60% off leather bags and accessories.

Terms: Runs until November 27.

The Selkie

Location: Exchange Street, Dundee and Brook Street, Broughty Ferry

Deal: A third off any gift voucher.

Terms: Offer runs until December 10. Both locations have a stock of vouchers but once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The Scullery

Location: 33 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2BJ

Deal: 20% off selected festive gift trays and 10% off a variety of Christmas linens.

Terms: Runs until November 27.

Silverwood Resort

Location: Inchcoonans, Errol, PH2 7RB

Deal: Up to 40% off selected stays

Terms: Runs until March 20, applied automatically on booking page.

Smarty Pants Childrenswear Boutique

Location: 257 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AG

Deal: 20% off everything or 25% off if you spend more than £100.

Terms: Runs until November 27.

Solo Paws

Location: Stanley

Deal: 10% off a full day wedding package for a dog chaperone in Dundee/Perth & Kinross

Terms: Any booking in November and December 2023. To get the deal quote ‘Courier Black Friday’.

St Andrews Brewing Company

Location: Unit 9 Bassaguard Estate, St Andrews KY16 8AL

Deal: 10% off for all new customers in the webshop with code HELLOBREWCO and 15% off walk-in sales at the brewery shop (address above).

Terms: Walk-in deal runs until December 1.

Stiven

Location: 12c Kilspindie Road, Dundee, DD2 3JP

Deal: 10% off selected brands and free gift to first 100 customers on Friday, November 24.

Terms: Discount runs until November 27.

Taste Perthshire

Location: Perth Rd, Bankfoot, Perth PH1 4EB

Deal: 20% off all clothes, footwear, gifts and homeware, plus 50% off selected lines in store.

Terms: Runs until November 26.

Tiger Lily Boutique

Location: 226 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AH

Deal: 25% off everything

Terms: Deal lasts until November 27.

Timber Tree Surgery

Location: Tayside and Fife.

Deal: Quote ‘Courier’ when booking a quote and Timber will plant a tree as part of a global reforestation project with Ecologi.

Terms: Runs until December 31. Contact Graeme Ogg for free advice and a quote on 077021 60663