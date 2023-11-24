Black Friday 2023: Deals from businesses in Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus

There are Black Friday adverts everywhere – mostly for major chains and tech giants. It can be hard for local firms to cut through the noise.
We made an offer through our social channels to promote any offers for local businesses – existing promotions or new deals created for Courier readers.
This is our exclusive Black Friday list of deals from companies operating in Tayside and Fife.
Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education
Location: 124 Blackness Road, Dundee DD1 5PE
Deal: 10% discount on all courses, which can be viewed online.
Terms: Discount only valid until December 1 and only applies to programmes with January 2024 intake. Contact admissions@almcollege.ac.uk quoting The Courier for the deal.
Britannia Knightpacking
Location: Dundee
Deal: 15 recycled boxes and a roll of tape for moves taking place in January or February 2024.
Terms: Quote ‘Courier Christmas offer’ when booking.
Couper Carpets of Cupar
Location: 15 Crossgate, Cupar KY15 5HA
Deal: Up to 50% off all rugs and mats in stock.
Terms: Runs until Christmas.
Campion Homes
Location: Oak Bank, Glenrothes (off Cadham Road) KY7 6PQ
Deal: Reserve your new home for only £99
Terms: Runs until December 10, mention the Courier when visiting.
Daniel Paul Leather
Location: Perth
Deal: A leather organiser and hand stitched cardholder for £35. Engraving possible.
Terms: Email sales@danielpaulleather.com or visit the business at the wooden cabins in King Edward Street and St John’s Place from December 4-24. Offer available until December 24.
DJ Laing Homes
Location: Castle View, Dundee
Deal: £10,000 off a Weston four-bed home. £320,000 instead of £330,000.
Terms: Deal ends November 30.
Electric Bikes Scotland
Location: Unit 2, City Quay, Camperdown Street, Dundee, DD1 3JA
Deal: Up to £1,600 off selected models.
Terms: Sale ends November 27.
Elizabeth Humble Jewellery
Location: 16 West Port, Dundee, DD1 5EP
Deal: 10% off all ready-to-wear designer jewellery in-store.
Terms: Runs until December 2. Shop open 11am-6pm Wednesday to Saturday.
Gillies & Mackay
Location: East Inchmichael Station Road, Perth PH2 7SP
Deal: £100 off and free shelving for any shed order placed and delivered before Christmas.
Gorgeous Scottish Gin
Location: Newport on Tay
Deal: Free delivery on all orders made online
Terms: Until December 20
GreenThumb Ltd
Location: Tayside and Fife
Deal: Five for four in ’24 – sign up for five lawn treatments in 2024 and pay for four.
Terms: Deal runs until December 8. Call 01382 562417 or email dundee@greenthumb.co.uk and quote The Courier.
Here’s The Plan
Location: Perth
Deal: Complimentary detailed review of commercial energy costs.
Terms: Runs until January 31. Call 01738 474630 or email theteam@herestheplan.co.uk and mention Courier Black Friday deal.
House of Colour – Shirley Phillips
Location: Barns of Claverhouse, by Dundee, DD3 0QF
Deal: Save £50 on a ‘complete journey’ which includes colour analysis, personal style, and an hour of online personal shopping.
Terms: Runs until December 31 – to book contact shirley.phillips@houseofcolour.co.uk
J-RAO Conscious Cosmetic Collective
Location: Dundee-based online business
Deal: 10% off Crowd-Sud, an organic, vegan refillable handwash.
Terms: Runs until December 15 – enter code Courier2023 at checkout.
Kitschnbake
Location: 16-18 Boat Rd, Newport-on-Tay, DD6 8EZ
Deal: If you buy an afternoon tea voucher for £19.95, you can buy another for half-price.
Terms: Vouchers valid from Jan 2024 for one year.
Lyonspride Furniture
Location: Arbroath company which operates an online shop
Deal: Dining set with fire pit reduced from £2,000 to £1,450.
Terms: Runs until end of January.
McQueen Crafts
Location: Leuchars-based online business
Deal: 20% off all products in the online shop.
Terms: Runs until December 31. Use discount code SAVE20COURIER
Nae Limits
Location: Pitlochry
Deal: 20% off gift experience vouchers
Terms: Valid until midnight on Dec 1. Enter code DC20 at checkout on the website.
Pathfinder, Holistic Services
Location: Perth
Deal: Free detoxification acupuncture or quantum body scan when booking a consultation. Includes a transformative energy healing treatment.
Terms: Runs until December 10. WhatsApp Lynn on 07394 432905 to book. Space is limited so first come first served.
Pettigrew Recruitment Group Limited
Location: Perth
Deal: 25% off CV formatting services.
Terms: Offer runs until December 20 – email samantha@pettigrewgroup.co.uk quoting Courier with a copy of your CV.
Ramana Wellness Centre
Location: 49 York Pl, Perth PH2 8EH
Deal: 10% discount on access bars treatment (32 points on your head to release negative thoughts).
Terms: Runs until December 28 December, WhatsApp 07747 098671 to secure your session.
Redcastle
Location: Unit 18, Matthew Kerr Place, Arbroath, DD11 3AX and online
Deal: Free gift with every purchase and lucky dip of prizes and surprises.
Terms: Shop open from 10am to 8pm on Black Friday. Complimentary drinks from 6-8pm.
Robertson & Watt
Location: 72-73 High Street, Dundee, DD1 1SD
Deal: 20% off all merchandise in store.
Terms: Runs until November 26.
Scaramanga
Location: Cupar, KY15 4RD and online
Deal: Up to 60% off leather bags and accessories.
Terms: Runs until November 27.
The Selkie
Location: Exchange Street, Dundee and Brook Street, Broughty Ferry
Deal: A third off any gift voucher.
Terms: Offer runs until December 10. Both locations have a stock of vouchers but once they’re gone, they’re gone.
The Scullery
Location: 33 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2BJ
Deal: 20% off selected festive gift trays and 10% off a variety of Christmas linens.
Terms: Runs until November 27.
Silverwood Resort
Location: Inchcoonans, Errol, PH2 7RB
Deal: Up to 40% off selected stays
Terms: Runs until March 20, applied automatically on booking page.
Smarty Pants Childrenswear Boutique
Location: 257 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AG
Deal: 20% off everything or 25% off if you spend more than £100.
Terms: Runs until November 27.
Solo Paws
Location: Stanley
Deal: 10% off a full day wedding package for a dog chaperone in Dundee/Perth & Kinross
Terms: Any booking in November and December 2023. To get the deal quote ‘Courier Black Friday’.
St Andrews Brewing Company
Location: Unit 9 Bassaguard Estate, St Andrews KY16 8AL
Deal: 10% off for all new customers in the webshop with code HELLOBREWCO and 15% off walk-in sales at the brewery shop (address above).
Terms: Walk-in deal runs until December 1.
Stiven
Location: 12c Kilspindie Road, Dundee, DD2 3JP
Deal: 10% off selected brands and free gift to first 100 customers on Friday, November 24.
Terms: Discount runs until November 27.
Taste Perthshire
Location: Perth Rd, Bankfoot, Perth PH1 4EB
Deal: 20% off all clothes, footwear, gifts and homeware, plus 50% off selected lines in store.
Terms: Runs until November 26.
Tiger Lily Boutique
Location: 226 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AH
Deal: 25% off everything
Terms: Deal lasts until November 27.
Timber Tree Surgery
Location: Tayside and Fife.
Deal: Quote ‘Courier’ when booking a quote and Timber will plant a tree as part of a global reforestation project with Ecologi.
Terms: Runs until December 31. Contact Graeme Ogg for free advice and a quote on 077021 60663