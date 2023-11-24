From apprentice to sous chef: 24-year-old Andy’s Perth kitchen journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

From apprentice to sous chef: 24-year-old Andy’s Perth kitchen journey

Andy McDonald works in a two AA Rosette restaurant, but admits his favourite food is "nothing overly fancy".

By Maria Gran
Chef Andy McDonald inside the Eolas kitchen
Murrayshall Country Estate sous chef Andy McDonald. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

After honing his skills in award-winning restaurants, 24-year-old Andy McDonald is back at Murrayshall Country Estate where he started as an apprentice nine years ago.

Aged 15, the chef came out of Perth College and began his apprenticeship in fine dining restaurant Eolas.

Under the wing of head chef Craig Jackson, Andy spent the first four and a half years of his career at Murrayshall.

Next, he headed up to The Meikleour Arms, which has its own in-house butchery.

“That’s very rare. It was on site, but separate from the main kitchen,” says Andy.

“It was definitely a good learning experience, I honed that skill.

“I did three to five fallow deer a week, a whole cow, pig and lamb a month, and dealing with smaller game like poultry and waterfoul as well. That was certainly interesting.”

Head chef’s right hand man at Eolas

As well as spending two days a week in the butchery, Andy and the other chefs made everything from scratch in the kitchen. From mayonnaise to burger buns, all the food on the plate was homemade.

Around two years ago he went even further north, to The Fife Arms in Braemar. There, he learnt to cook over an open fire.

Murrayshall chef Andy working in the kitchen.
Andy’s moved away from the open fire now that he’s back at Eolas. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It took me probably about three, four weeks to get my hands used to the heat,” he says.

“That’s how sore it was. You’re talking probably 700-800 degrees through that pizza oven.”

Being far away from his family and friends in Perth, as well as long days in the kitchen, led Andy to move back home in June. He also came back to Eolas, this time as a sous chef and head chef Craig’s right hand man.

This means that part of his job is to help manage the kitchen, train the team and develop new dishes.

He enjoys seeing the team develop and progress, just like he did in the same kitchen at the start of his career.

“I always say I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am now without the training I had then,” he admits.

Murrayshall chef Andy sitting inside the Eolas restaurant.
Andy thanks his mentor and head chef Craig for becoming such a good chef. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Without Craig showing me how things go and why they go that way, I would be working in Wetherspoons probably.”

Future plans for Murrayshall chef

The 24-year-old highlights punctuality, organisation and cleanliness as the top three skills chefs of his calibre need. Another tip he picked up at The Meikleour Arms is to always carry a pocket notebook and pen.

When training in the butchery, he would write notes and draw pictures to have something to look back on.

He says: “When you come to the end of your working week, when you get up in the morning, make yourself a coffee and open your book.

“Read what you’ve done the last week and you’ll retain that information, or at least more of it than you would have if you went, I’ve seen that so I’ll just do that now.”

Andy inside the Eolas kitchen preparing ingredients.
When the head chef is away, Andy is in charge of managing the kitchen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It’s also possible Andy found the butchery skills easy to pick up as meat and steak are his favourite things to eat.

“You cannae beat steak and chips, or steak pie and chips. That’s the kind of food I go for, nothing overly fancy,” he says.

While he enjoys eating a good steak or woodfired pizza on his days off, working in a two AA Rosette restaurant “keeps your brain ticking”.

Technical recipes and methods keep him on his toes, and organising and prepping means his work is also mentally engaging.

In the future, he hopes to use his skills to open his own restaurant. Maybe not in Perth, but he’s thinking about Dundee or Stirling.

“I would like a small 20 to 25 seater, something I could cater for myself with a couple of staff,” he says.

“Just good, simple, honest food. Four or five things on a plate done well, that’s where I’d like to be.”

More from Food & Drink

The Haberdashery Bistro in Dunfermline is reopening. Image: The Haberdashery Bistro/Facebook
Dunfermline bar and bistro confirms reopening date
Perthshire mum on a mission to make snacking safe for allergy sufferers
Operations manager Ruairi Mitchell with Dean Banks at the new bar which will open this weekend. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
New St Andrews bar Dune to serve octopus hotdogs and caviar on waffles
Megan Lindop and Ross Lindsay have opened a second drinks shop in Fife. Image: Krafty Fine Drinks
Kirkcaldy drinks shop expands to second Fife location
cake st andrews
6 of the best places to enjoy a delicious slice of cake in St…
Jamie Irvine and Moira Harper outside the Weigh-In takeaway in Perth.
Moira, 74, hands over popular Perth takeaway after 28 years in charge
A selection of dishes for review at The Ferry Selkie in Broughty Ferry.
Restaurant review: Scotland meets Spain at The Ferry Selkie
Black Mamba owners Calum and Lauren Runciman outside the soon-to-open restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tapas 'without boundaries'? Giddy Goose owners have a plan for new Dundee restaurant Black…
Jamie Scott with treats from the Newport Bakery
5 tasty treats on offer at Broughty Ferry’s limited edition Newport Bakery
Three judges testing hot savouries
Sweats, stray hairs and raw pastry: Inside Dunfermline's World Championship Scotch Pie Awards

Conversation