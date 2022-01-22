11 restaurants in Tayside that have two or more AA Rosettes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every year, dining establishments across the UK are awarded accolades by the AA Rosette scheme.

Established in 1956, the purpose of the rosettes are to assess the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.

A number in Tayside have received commendations and here we are focusing on those given 2 or more rosettes.

According to the AA Restaurant Guide, success or failure in achieving rosettes is based on one or more visits by an AA inspector to a hotel or restaurant.

Around 10% of restaurants nationwide are of a standard that is worthy of one Rosette and above. Two rosettes are deemed excellent, three outstanding four, among the top in the UK and five, the pinnacle.

The Tayberry – Broughty Ferry

2 Rosettes

Nestled in a quiet street near Broughty Ferry’s Esplanade, the Tayberry is headed up by chef proprietor Adam Newth.

Serving contemporary Scottish fare across two levels with its beautiful coastal setting, the restaurant is named after the soft fruit which was first cultivated in the Dundee area and named after the River Tay.

Local distillery Redcastle has also worked with The Tayberry to create a range of liqueurs including Adam’s Tayberry Gin and Tonka Bean Rum.

Address: 2 594 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 2EA

63 Tay Street – Perth

2 Rosettes

Overlooking the River Tay, 63 Tay Street was established in 2007 by local chef Graeme Pallister.

The light and airy restaurant celebrates the Scottish larder and serves up everything from a light lunch to indulgent tasting menus.

The Courier’s restaurant critic Murray Chalmers said of 63 Tay Street: “Chef-patron Graham was the only person cooking in his kitchen on the day we visited and yet the food arrived seamlessly.

“Service was excellent – friendly, knowing and proud of what they were offering, as they should be because this place has got it just right.

“63 Tay Street is such a delight.”

Address: 63 Tay Street, 63 Tay Street, Perth, PH2 8NN

63 @ Parklands – Perth

2 Rosettes

Graeme Pallister of 63 Tay Street is also executive chef of 63 @ Parklands, which is part of the Parklands Hotel in Perth.

Offering a fine dining experience, traditional and new dishes can be found on the menu – and the food is complemented by the hotel’s beautiful surroundings.

Dishes such as wild garlic risotto, pan roasted guinea fowl and mesquite-smoked salmon are offered alongside wine flights.

Address: The Parklands Hotel, 2 St Leonard’s Bank, Perth PH2 8EB



North Port – Perth

2 Rosettes

Andrew Moss and wife Karen opened the North Port Restaurant in 2014.

Located in a beautiful 18th Century stone building that used to house sailors, Andrew heads up the kitchen while Karen takes care of the front of house operations and marketing.

The North Port team carefully select all their ingredients and are supplied by small, local growers, breeders and foragers.

And with mouth-watering offerings such as Highland partridge, Scrabster monkfish and Portmahomack pork belly, it’s easy to see why our restaurant critic said: “The joy of eating out is distilled into this little gem.”

Address: 8 North Port, Perth PH1 5LU

Deans Restaurant – Perth

2 Rosettes

Serving up modern dishes that capture the flavours of the season, Deans has been feeding the people of Perth and beyond for more than a decade.

Chef Jamie Deans cooks with locally-sourced produce and also foraged ingredients where possible.

The menu consists of dishes such as loin of Newtonmore venison, Deans Orkney Gold Beef Burger and wild bramble crème brulee.

Address: 77-79 Kinnoull Street, Perth PH1 5EZ

Ballathie House Hotel – Stanley

2 Rosettes

With a dining room overlooking the River Tay and secluded surroundings of this historic country hotel, Ballathie is “quietly proud” of its rosettes.

With venison from the hills, game from the nearby woodland and prime beef from local pastures, the kitchen is celebrating Scotland’s bounty.

Head chef Scott Scorer works with the finest produce from around Perthshire and Scotland to create a fresh twist on classic cuisine.

Both the lunch and dinner menus are seasonal to bring the best of the market or catch of the day straight to customers’ plates.

Address: Kinclaven, Stanley, Perthshire PH1 4QN

Knockendarroch Hotel Restaurant – Pitlochry

2 Rosettes

Head chef Nick Imrie has been cooking at Knockendarroch since 2016. His modern Scottish menus change every day and use seasonal and locally sourced ingredients wherever possible.

The dining style is relaxed and the hotel has had its rosettes since 2014.

In September 2020, the hotel added the orangerie restaurant, which added extra dining space and enabled social distancing.

Due to the compact nature of the restaurant and kitchen the largest booking possible is for six guests (residents only). Non-residents can book a maximum table size of two.

Address: Higher Oakfield, Pitlochry Perthshire PH16 5HT

Gordon’s – Inverkeilor

3 Rosettes

Not far from the beautiful surroundings of Lunan Bay, Gordon’s has been producing quality cuisine year after year since its inception.

Headed by chef and Courier columnist Garry Watson the restaurant with rooms is a family-run business.

Garry’s mother Maria is front-of-house. His father, Gordon Watson, passed away in 2016. He was a former Master Chef of Great Britain.

Now Garry carries on the tradition of offering fine food in this 3 AA Rosettes establishment.

Address: Main Road, Inverkeilor, by Arbroath DD11 5RN

Sandeman’s Bistro at Fonab Castle –

3 Rosettes

In the heart of Perthshire, Fonab Castle is a five-star hotel with stunning views over Loch Faskally.

Sandeman’s Bistro serves up familiar classics with a twist. There’s even a mouth-watering seven-course tasting menu complete with a selection of fine wines from the sommelier.

Address: Foss Roadd, Pitlochry, Perthshire, PH16 5ND

The Strathearn at Gleneagles – Auchterarder

3 Rosettes

Situated in the opulent surroundings of Gleneagles Hotel, The Strathearn offers up a Franco-Scottish dining experience.

The glamorous art deco dining room adds a touch of class, with the kitchen embracing the contemporary as well as the classics.

Executive chef Simon Attridge has created a menu with dishes such as braised artichoke barigoule and steak Strathearn, meanwhile sommelier Paul Stibbles can guide customers to their perfect wine pairings.

Address: Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder, Perthshire PH3 1NF

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles – Auchterarder

4 Rosettes

Also located within Gleneagles Hotel, the name Andrew Fairlie is synonymous with dining of the highest quality.

Andrew, who passed away in 2019 following a long battle with cancer, built his restaurant’s reputation on outstanding cuisine and service.

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles is also the only restaurant in Scotland to hold two Michelin Stars.

The team, led by head chef Stephen McLaughlin and general manager Dale Dewsbury take great pride in continuing to evolve the restaurant and serve the best of Scottish ingredients.

Address: Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder, Perthshire PH3 1NF

