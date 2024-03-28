6 cracking ways for adults to celebrate the Easter weekend in Dundee – no egg hunts included

Easter weekend tends to revolve around eggs – whether you’re painting them, hunting them or rolling them.

But if you’re looking for some fun ways to celebrate Easter this weekend that are more eccentric than egg-centric, Dundee has plenty on offer.

And we at The Courier have compiled this list of the six best alternative Easter-themed activities to check out in Dundee this weekend.

1. Dance it out on Good Friday

For grown-up kids who want to start the bank holiday weekend off strong, there are Easter-themed club night taking place across the city – though we can’t promise they’re true to the Biblical message of the holiday.

FELT presents ‘I Am The Resurrection’ from 11pm to 3am, and since DJ David Felt shares a birthday with Easter Sunday, he’s ready to bring the party.

Where: FELT at Kings Dundee.

When: Friday March 29 from 11pm.

Cost: £5 early entry, £8 standard entry.

2. Get on your bike

Come Saturday morning, the annual Easter Bikers run is back, raising funds for the Brain Injury Unit at Royal Victoria Hospital and Tayside Blood Bikes.

Keen bikers will don their most elaborate fancy dress helmets, with many hand decorating their safety gear and leathers for the occasion.

Whether you’re going to ride or just to spectate, it promises to be a colourful couple of hours.

Where: Scotriders Motorcycle Driving School, Dundee

When: Saturday March 30, 11am meet up for 1pm set off.

Cost: Just bring a donation of one Easter egg and £5.

3. Get your groove on at daytime disco

After the massive success of Dundee’s first daytime disco, Club Tropicana is hosting an even bigger and better event this weekend for those who want to make the most of their long weekend without the late nights.

Disco Days Vs Dance Days will see the floorfillers of the 70s and 80s blasting in Club T, while 90s and noughties dance dominates the Venga room.

Dress to impress and dance the day away.

Where: Club Tropicana, Dundee.

When: Saturday March 30, 2.30pm-7.30pm.

Cost: £7. Over 30s only.

4. Feel crafty at the McManus

For a free, family-friendly outing on Saturday afternoon that’s not all about chocolate, check out the Easter Crafts session at the McManus.

The drop-in session offers a range of colourful arts and crafts materials for visitors to create their very own crafty projects.

Sessions are walk-in, not booked, but it’s asked that people stay for around 40 minutes to allow as many crafters as possible to take part.

Where: Learning Studio, McManus Art Gallery and Museum.

When: Saturday March 30, 1.30pm.

Cost: Free.

5. Make your Easter the (bath) bomb at Lush

For those looking to relax with friends this Easter Sunday, look no further than Lush Dundee’s Easter Party.

With a bath bomb making workshop Easter themed games and a goody bag for all participants, this one-hour session is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday with a treat that isn’t sweets.

And there’s the chance of something extra for anyone who arrived in fancy dress!

Where: Lush Dundee, Overgate.

When: Sunday March 31, 3pm.

Cost: £25pp.

6. Explore the true meaning of Easter at a sunrise Sunday service

Although it’s become synonymous with chocolate eggs and long weekends, Easter is a religious holiday at its core, where Christians celebrate the rising of Jesus.

There are Easter services taking place at churches all across the city throughout the day, and all welcome newcomers as well as their regular congregation.

If you’re new to the spiritual side of the holiday and looking for something a bit different, Logies and St John’s Church is hosting a sunrise service at the bandstand at Magdalen Green on Easter Sunday.

Where: Magdalen Green.

When: Sunday March 31, 8am.

Cost: Free, refreshments afterwards.