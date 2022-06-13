REVIEW: Sherlock Holmes at Pitlochry is a delight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is alfresco theatre in all its glory as the latest addition to Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s summer programme gets under way with Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood.

Two survivors of some unknown global disaster while away their limited time by acting out their favourite story —“A Study In Scarlet”, Conan Doyle’s introduction to Sherlock Holmes.

At times, in the theatre’s beautiful Explorer Garden amphitheatre, you could almost share the ravages of the apocalypse, albeit a comparatively minor meteorological happening in the form of persistent precipitation.

Sharing nature with the actors

But, somehow, it all added an extra layer of authenticity as we shared the effects of nature with the acting duo— it all seemed quite appropriate.

River City star and playwright Lesley Hart’s adaptation of the novel is a dramatic take on survival, often comic, but, most of all, bitter sweet.

The “tour de force” cliche is never more appropriate as Deirdre Davis (Harry) and Tom Richardson (Ash) act out the play within a play.

Sherlock Holmes’ deerstalker

Under Marc Small’s direction, their transitions from one character to another are quite delightful in their simplicity — in this instance, the major player being Sherlock Holmes’ deerstalker!

But as their “play” evolves, tensions begin to simmer. Ash is playing all the minor roles — “I am a doctor” — so he wants to play Dr Watson.

But Harriet is an actor of repute and he’s just an amateur. Her years of training cannot be wasted.

She is also very ill, and her mind is playing cruel tricks, imagining birds and animals in the barren landscape.

Delightfully scripted drama

An hour of delightfully-scripted drama with two masters of their art, not forgetting the behind-the-scenes expertise in an unusual setting.

And don’t forget your cushion – waterproofed just in case.

The intriguingly-named Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood is in the Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Explorer Garden amphitheatre on various dates until July 7.