SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Angus Alive

Angus Alive

A big festive thank you to ANGUSalive supporters!

Whether you like to walk in the great outdoors, keep fit in a local sports centre, learn about your history in museums and galleries, inspire the love of reading in your little ones or enjoy a lively night out at the theatre – ANGUSalive has something for you.

The culture, sport and leisure trust for Angus is celebrating 5 years of inspiring healthy, active and creative lifestyle choices through use of its sports centres; country parks; libraries; theatres & venues and museums, galleries & archives.

Like so many charities, coronavirus has had a detrimental impact on its ability to operate this year across 34 venues.

The charity’s Chief Executive, Kirsty Hunter, explains more about the impact.

She said: “In a normal year, ANGUSalive would present hundreds of services and activities for the local community to enjoy but due to coronavirus, this sadly wasn’t able to happen during lockdown and remains reduced during our recovery. The pandemic has highlighted more than ever our significant role, not just in contributing to the social, economic and cultural vibrancy of Angus, but also the importance of our services and activities on the health and wellbeing of residents and visitors.

“We’re delighted we’ve already been able to reopen some of our services, and hope next year we’ll be able to turn a corner and open up further if it’s safe to do so.

“However, what keeps our organisation and our colleagues buoyant is the fantastic support we have received, and continue to receive, from the local community, our partners and funders. Whether it’s continuing to use our services, visit our venues, donate your small change or an organisation helping with a grant or funding award, your help is much appreciated.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us this year. Your support helps make a big difference both to our organisation and people living and working in Angus.”

As a not for profit organisation, every penny of profit generated is reinvested back into its services and activities for local communities to enjoy.