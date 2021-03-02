SPONSORED: How Scottish Apprenticeships Employer Events help your business grow

Would you like to develop your workforce whilst you continue to develop your business?

The University of Dundee have joined forces with the University of Stirling, Dundee & Angus College, Fife College, Perth College, Forth Valley College, West Lothian College, and DYW Dundee & Angus, to create a series of Scottish Apprenticeships Employer Events, with the aim of helping local businesses to develop their talent, boost their performance and grow their business.

Running from Monday 15 March to Friday 19 March, each of these online events will give you the opportunity to find out more about the Skills Development Scotland fully-funded Scottish Apprenticeship Family.

Whether you are looking to develop talent of the future by offering opportunities to those just starting their career, or you would like to develop current or new members of your workforce (of all ages) all the way up to degree level, then the University of Dundee has fully funded Foundation, Modern and Graduate Apprenticeship opportunities available for you.

Its Apprenticeship Family can work hand-in-hand with your company goals and objectives, allowing you to focus on the task at hand whilst it works to develop the skills and experience that are entering your business, increasing your flexibility, responsiveness and efficiency.

From Business to Engineering, IT to Social Care, the University has development opportunities available in a whole range of subject areas.

During each event, not only will you find out more about the Scottish Apprenticeship Family and how your business can benefit from them, but you will also hear from apprenticeship providers in your area, discussing each of the Scottish Apprenticeships on offer.

The University wants to help as many businesses as we can during these trying times, and looks forward to welcoming you to one of its events, to find out how it can help you and your business grow and prosper for years to come.

Join the Family

If you would like to find out more about how the fully funded Scottish Apprenticeship Family can help you develop your workforce and grow your business during these difficult times, then please join one of the upcoming free online events:

Monday 15 March – Dundee & Angus Event – 1300-1415 (co-hosted by Dundee & Angus College, and DYW Dundee & Angus)

Tuesday 16 March – Perth & Kinross Event – 1000-1115 (co-hosted by Perth College)

Wednesday 17 March – Fife Event – 1000-1115 (co-hosted by Fife College)

Thursday 18 March – Forth Valley Event – 1300-1415 (co-hosted by Forth Valley College)

Friday 19 March – West Lothian Event – 1000-1115 (co-hosted by West Lothian College)

To register for one of these events please visit the Scottish Apprenticeships Employer Events Page.

Find out more

If you have any questions, please contact Wayne Paul at w.paul@dundee.ac.uk

