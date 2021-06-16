Improve your employability in a matter of weeks

Has your job been impacted by the pandemic? Think that boosting your skills might help, but don’t know where to start? Then look no further…

When you think about boosting your skills, do you automatically think, “I don’t have the time”? Many people assume that studying is a big investment in time and money, but that isn’t necessarily the case.

The fully funded Skills Boost courses running at Fife College take from just a few weeks up to a few months to complete and can quickly and effectively enhance your skills in several different sectors and industries.

This could be particularly helpful if you have been furloughed or unable to find a job because of the pandemic. Or maybe you are wondering what your next move will be once this is over?

How you think and act now could make a huge difference to your future career. So why not consider adding to your CV by taking one (or more!) of these short courses and increasing your employability?

Subject areas covered include:

BUSINESS: Learn about customer service and business as well as interview and team-working skills.

CARE: Identify the skills, knowledge, and values which you already have, which may make you suited to a career in Social Care.

CHILDCARE: Learn study skills and guidance to provide you with the knowledge and understanding to successfully undertake further study in childcare.

HOSPITALITY: For those involved in hospitality and catering, the care sector, food retailing and food processing and anyone interested in food hygiene.

MARKETING: Gain an understanding of what marketing is and its function within an organisation.

MENTAL HEALTH: Get an overview of what mental health is and why it is important to prioritise it.

WASTE MANAGEMENT: Develop your values, attitudes and skills towards achieving a circular economy and protecting our environment.

© Shutterstock / AnastasiaDudka

Not only are these short courses free of charge, but most of them are online, and several of them are flexible too; meaning you can start and finish your studies whenever you choose.

So, you can fit in your studying around your other commitments, without worrying about travel and childcare, for example – you simply study from the comfort of your own home.

Dorothée Leslie, Vice-Principal, Academic Strategy at Fife College said: “We’re delighted to be offering a helping hand to people in the region who have been affected by the pandemic.

“We know that this has been an incredibly difficult time for people across Fife, with many having been made redundant or facing redundancy because of the economic downturn.

“These courses however provide a great opportunity for people to upskill to help their future job prospects and get their career back on track after this difficult period.”

Think of where a new qualification could take your career. You could increase your potential and transform your life in just a matter of weeks by reskilling and upskilling with Fife College.

And what’s more, anyone who successfully completes one of these courses will be eligible to apply for a place on a higher level course at Fife College should they wish to continue their studies.

Applying is easy – simply log on to the website here, select the course of interest and submit your application.

What are you waiting for?