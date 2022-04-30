FIONA ARMSTRONG: A rare raised voice ruffles feathers in the MacGregor household

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sometimes you just have to be firm. To let them know who’s boss.

So far, the littlest MacNaughties has led a charmed life. In fact, our wee terrier has got away with murder.

But patience is wearing thin. Like the MacGregor tartan carpet in the hall. The one that he keeps unravelling, red and black thread by red and black thread.

So, when the chief spots him just about to cock his leg by the hall curtain…

The chief bellows. Bennie, the naughty Norfolk freezes. Meanwhile, the rest of the house trembles.

Because in normal times, my husband is the mildest mannered man. In fact, I have rarely head him raise his voice.

Most unnerving

But Bennie has been taking the mick – all round the house – and it has to come to an end.

Bennie gets a fright. He gets put out into into the garden.

I, too, am unnerved by the shouting. So off I go to make a film. On someone who should be far more famous than they are.

This man was an Edinburgh-based commercial artist and cartoonist. You may not know his name. But you will certainly have seen his work.

Remember the muscled kilted shot putter on the front of the Scott’s porage oats packet?

By the way, I am sure the tartan he is wearing is a MacGregor one… Any thoughts on that?!

Then think of the romantic 1940s posters for the Cunard White Star shipping line.

The homely Peter Scott knitwear adverts. The promotional designs for the Royal Highland Show.

There is the famous likeness of ‘The Highland Soldier’ in the National Museum of Scotland.

There are the oils of Clydesdale horses at work in Alyth, Strathmore and Ruthven…

During his life Tom Curr produced thousands of paintings and drawings. But there is more to this remarkable character.

A remarkable man

A former soldier and a religious man, Tom was a leading light in the Boy’s Brigade. He was an Edinburgh Bailie, a magistrate and a councillor.

Tom helped the Lady Haig Poppy factory. He was involved in numerous groups and charities, including Rotary and the YMCA. He was also a radio and TV presenter.

His work on adverts for all sorts of Scottish brands meant millions have seen his craftmanship.

But who actually knew his name? To my shame, not me. Not until now.

Because a new book about him is about to be launched.

‘Edinburgh Rock, the many lives of Tom Curr’, has been written by Galloway academic Dr Sandy Brewer.

After many years of research, she, too, has painted a picture. It is a portrait of a man who was dedicated to his art.

Look him up – Tom Curr is the name.

Cheek unchecked

Back at home, meanwhile, the littlest MacNaughties seems none the worse for wear for his fright.

Indeed, he seems cheekier and bouncier than ever. I get back and he is leaping round my legs and showing me the latest casualty.

It is a tea towel he has somehow managed to pull down and make mincemeat of…