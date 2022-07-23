FIONA ARMSTRONG: How to solve a problem like a meringue munching mutt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FIONA ARMSTRONG: How to solve a problem like a meringue munching mutt

By Fiona Armstrong
July 23 2022, 10.33am
Half of Fiona's meringue remained unscathed - or did it?
Yes, take a look. My lovingly made meringue. A once perfect pavlova – well slightly brown, but crisp on the outside and soft in the middle.

This pudding is waiting to be filled with whipped cream and strawberries from the garden and it is left for barely ten minutes on the kitchen table.

It is a big mistake. Because I have not bargained on the naughty Norfolk being able to find a way of getting up there.

Dogs, who’d have ‘em?! We have folk coming round for a barbecue. And this is meant to be the piece de resistance of the meal.

Except it is now not. I am in a rage. Bennie runs for cover. The MacGregor hears my shriek and nervously enters the room.

Pudding problem

Looking for a solution to the pudding problem he suggests breaking what is left into little pieces and mixing it with cream and fruit. Rather like an Eton Mess.

But the thing is, I cannot guarantee that Bennie has not slathered over what is left. Or worse.

I try to think of happier things. Like the Lakeland Book of the Year event I attended earlier in the week

This annual Cumbrian fest has been running for thirty-eight years. It was started by author and columnist Hunter Davies who himself has written more than a hundred books.

I have been a judge for the last ten years – and this time there are more entries than usual.

Brilliant books

Folk have certainly been busy during lockdown. There are art books and outdoor guides. There are novels, poetry paperbacks and local history books.

The overall winner, however, has been written by a local journalist. ‘Panic as Man Burns Crumpets’ is an intriguing title, and it suggests what can make a regional headline on a quiet news day.

I loved it. Then as a journalist, why wouldn’t I?

Because local news really matters. It is so important that we know what is going on in our communities. And it is worrying to see the gradual decline of the regional press.

So, keep buying this paper. Which is one of the best there is.

Naughty Bennie

Back at home, meanwhile, Bennie is getting one of the worst LIKs.

Lecture in Kitchen. Except no amount of finger-wagging will do any good. And if I keep on like this, he will begin to think that his real name is ‘Bad Dog.’ Or worse still, ‘Very Bad Dog.’

No, it is my fault. The pavlova should not have been left on top of the kitchen table.

Which reminds me, my mother once put a pudding under the dining room table.

It was some sort of trifle and because there was no room in the fridge, she found somewhere cool to store it Then the Labrador sniffed it out and all his Christmases came at once.

I digress. Because I am now dithering over this dessert. Do I salvage what is left of my dog chewed meringue?

No, I do not. At least there is some ice cream in the freezer…

