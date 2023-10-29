Life after dark: The St Andrews takeaway boss who loves a song and dance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Life after dark: The St Andrews takeaway boss who loves a song and dance

As the clocks go back, we interview people who come into their own after the sun has gone down. Gayle Ritchie reports.
Gayle Ritchie
Jack Emre sings while standing on the takeaway counter.
Jack Emre keeps his customers happy and gives away Big Boss merchandise. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Forget waiting for a pizza or kebab while gazing up at a fuzzy telly or killing time by doomscrolling on your mobile.

If you head to Big Boss takeaway in St Andrews any night of the week, you’ll be guaranteed a party!

There’s a fantastic juke box playing everything from dance music to disco, rave and hip hop which means hungry customers – and staff – can sing and dance while they wait.

The fabulous, fun, concept is the brainchild of owner Jack Emre.

He wanted to bring something different to the bustling Fife town’s ‘after dark’ scene, and it’s gone down a treat.

Jack Emre sings with a mic in his takeaway.
Jack Emre outside his Big Boss takeaway. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“People flock here from all over the world!” says Jack.

“We had Tiger Woods in last year, and we’ve had other top golfers, caddies, football and cricket players and celebrities. Everyone gets into it, singing and boogying away.

“They come here to enjoy the food, some music and some dancing. Our doormen are brilliant dancers!

“We get students, clubbers, coach-loads of tourists who’ve heard about us on social media, and we’ve got thousands of followers.

“People pop in after they’ve been out and enjoy the fun party atmosphere. There’s nothing else like it!”

‘Big Boss really comes alive at night’

The takeaway pizza place can be found on Bell Street in the Fife student town. The friendly service and “great food” have gone down well with some customers, but if you’re not ready for a bit of fun and games then best get your pizza from a different place.

Jack Emre throws T-shirts to customers in his take away.
Jack Emre keeps his customers happy and gives away Big Boss T-shirts. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Jack, whose real name is Ugur, has plans to open a Little Boss (with a focus on vintage ice cream) – and a Tipsy Boss (a bar) in the town.

The dad-of-two is confident these outlets will be equally popular. “I work 19 hours a day to make this happen,” he says.

“But Big Boss really comes alive at night. That’s when it’s really jumping!”

