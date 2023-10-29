Life after dark: The St Andrews takeaway boss who loves a song and dance

Forget waiting for a pizza or kebab while gazing up at a fuzzy telly or killing time by doomscrolling on your mobile.

If you head to Big Boss takeaway in St Andrews any night of the week, you’ll be guaranteed a party!

There’s a fantastic juke box playing everything from dance music to disco, rave and hip hop which means hungry customers – and staff – can sing and dance while they wait.

The fabulous, fun, concept is the brainchild of owner Jack Emre.

He wanted to bring something different to the bustling Fife town’s ‘after dark’ scene, and it’s gone down a treat.

“People flock here from all over the world!” says Jack.

“We had Tiger Woods in last year, and we’ve had other top golfers, caddies, football and cricket players and celebrities. Everyone gets into it, singing and boogying away.

“They come here to enjoy the food, some music and some dancing. Our doormen are brilliant dancers!

“We get students, clubbers, coach-loads of tourists who’ve heard about us on social media, and we’ve got thousands of followers.

“People pop in after they’ve been out and enjoy the fun party atmosphere. There’s nothing else like it!”

‘Big Boss really comes alive at night’

The takeaway pizza place can be found on Bell Street in the Fife student town. The friendly service and “great food” have gone down well with some customers, but if you’re not ready for a bit of fun and games then best get your pizza from a different place.

Jack, whose real name is Ugur, has plans to open a Little Boss (with a focus on vintage ice cream) – and a Tipsy Boss (a bar) in the town.

The dad-of-two is confident these outlets will be equally popular. “I work 19 hours a day to make this happen,” he says.

“But Big Boss really comes alive at night. That’s when it’s really jumping!”