Fiona Gillan Kerr reveals inspiration for Highland mystery The Bone on the Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Fiona Gillan Kerr reveals inspiration for Highland mystery The Bone on the Beach

Fiona Gillan Kerr's novel was inspired by the old Celtic tale Deirdre of The Sorrows.

Image shows author Fiona Gillan Kerr holding a copy of her novel The Bone on the Beach. She is standing in front of a Scottish flag, is wearing glasses and smiling.
Fiona Gillan Kerr with her novel, The Bone on the Beach. Image: Ringwood Publishing.
By Nora McElhone

The discovery of a bone on a windswept Scottish beach inspired Fiona Gillan Kerr’s retelling of the legend of Deirdre of the Sorrows. We catch up with her to find out about the resulting novel, The Bone on the Beach.

Set in two recent timeframes – 2002 and 2017, Fiona’s story – part mystery, part ghost story – weaves the experiences of her two female protagonists together from the onset.

Fiona explains: “I decided on the title The Bone on the Beach because I actually did find a bone on a wild and windswept beach about three hours from where I currently live in the Highlands.

“Its incongruity in that place immediately struck me as a natural subject for a mystery.

“And what better story than to find a legend, a Celtic legend – in this case, Deirdre of the Sorrows – as a vehicle to reimagine this in the place I loved?” she adds, pointing out that Deirdre’s story is a love story and a tragedy.

Image shows the cover of The Bone on the Beach by Fiona Gillan Kerr.The illustration is of a young woman with long auburn hair sitting on a cliff above a beach.
The Bone on the Beach by Fiona Gillan Kerr is the retelling of an ancient legend. Image: Ringwood Publishing Date; 10/2023

“It was foretold that Deirdre would be so beautiful that men would go to war, clans would fight to claim her as one of their own,” explains the author.

“She was closely attuned to the natural world. She had an dà-sheallach [the second sight], insofar as she foresaw her future lover when a raven landed in the snow with its prey.”

What really happened to Deirdre…

Setting Deirdre’s story in 2002, Fiona told this part of the tale in the third person, “to give it that feeling of distance.

“I introduced Meghan 15 years later, in 2017. I hoped that this second protagonist, written in the first person, would allow readers to be more involved with the discovery process.

“Only Meghan and the reader are, in the end, privy to the whole story, the whole truth about what really happened to Deirdre.”

The two women’s stories unfold and secrets revealed. “Secrets are often buried, in families and communities,” says Fiona.

“People die suddenly and their restless ghosts haunt the living. Both Deirdre and Meghan are about the same age.

“The difference between them is that Deirdre always knew who she was and wasn’t afraid to show it. Even at 18, she did not bend to others’ opinions.

“Meghan, on the other hand, who is now twice her age, has not found the same confidence. But, as she finds out more about Deirdre, she too gets the courage to take control of her own life.”

Fiona Gillan Kerr’s love for the Highlands

Her own experience of life in a restored stone croft in a Highland village helped her to construct the perfect location for her tale. “A lot of the novel is directly related to where I live. Of course, I’ve also used other locations in the area but they are all nearby.”

“We’ve made some wonderful friends here,” enthuses Fiona, “and they’ve told us so much about their traditions, their way of life, the sad history of the Highland Clearances.

“For many, the bitterness has never disappeared.

“And it’s still visible today wherever you look – in the collapsed and neglected buildings in the fields and along the roadsides, in the abandoned villages where people once tried to eke out a living, in the croft system itself.”

The Bone on the Beach inspired by the landscape

That Highland location is an integral part of the story of The Bone on the Beach, as Fiona explains; “The landscape has created the kind of people who lived here and continue to do so. And vice versa.

“Each is totally a result of the other. It is harsh and yet beautiful. And the people are so wonderfully friendly, always ready to step up and help a neighbour in trouble.

“For me, it is a totally magical place, never the quite the same each time the sun rises or the tides turn.”

Mythology in a modern world

Fiona is a huge fan of the ancient stories that she has come across: “They convey a feeling of continuity, don’t they?” she points out.

“Humans, since the beginning of recorded time (and probably before) have faced the same challenges and dilemmas, the same conflicts and the same devotion to each other. It’s good to remind ourselves that we’re not the first to feel sad or happy, hopeful or worried.

“And those myths and legends are great stories, aren’t they?” continues the author, “Beautiful flights of imagination, passed down from storyteller to storyteller.

“All the ancient civilisations had theirs too. We continue to tell our children fairy stories today, about the ogres and witches and those who are brave enough to challenge their tyranny.

Those myths and legends are great stories. Beautiful flights of imagination, passed down from storyteller to storyteller.”

“I believe that many psychologists tell us that they’re a good way for children to begin to come to terms with the real world in a less frightening way.”

Transposing Deirdre’s legend into a contemporary setting required a few changes but nothing that Fiona feels was too challenging.

“I looked around and translated a lot of the story into a modern setting,” she says.

“The king – in the original story – became a laird. Deirdre’s lover and his brothers, became trawlermen instead of clan warriors.

Fiona Gillan Kerr on possible pitfalls

“But sometimes I had to be careful,” she admits, “including with the internet which was very different in 2017 from what it had been in 2002. Facebook did not even come into existence until 2004!”

Positive reviews from the press and readers have given Fiona the confidence to get more work out there and she certainly isn’t short of material: “I have four more novels in the pipeline,” she says, “one ready to go, a couple need some editing, and one needs a complete rewrite.

“I’ve also written about 10,000 words of a completely new novel, also set in the Highlands.”

  • The Bone on the Beach by Fiona Gillan Kerr is available now, £9.99, Ringwood Publishing.

More from Lifestyle

Image shows Beth Baxter holding a miniature iron that she inherited from her grandmother via her mother. Beth is aged 89 and sitting in an armchair holding the tiny iron in the palm of her hand.
My Everyday Heirloom: Beth Baxter and her miniature iron
Grampian Club to walk Jock's Road - from Glen Doll to Braemar.
We tackle Jock’s Road - a dramatic wilderness hike from Angus to Aberdeenshire
Jen Hyatt. Image: Jen Hyatt
How Fife writer Jen Hyatt was inspired by her alcoholic father and slum-raised mother…
A selection of dishes for review at The Ferry Selkie in Broughty Ferry.
Restaurant review: Scotland meets Spain at The Ferry Selkie
Caris Rose waves at the camera wearing a Christmas-themed jumper. Behind her is an inflatable snowman and her front door decorated with candy canes.
How early is too early to start decorating for Christmas?
Nigel Farage will be among the celebs heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle (ITV/PA)
Meet the famous faces heading into the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… 2023
Former tennis player Annabel Croft (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Strictly’s Annabel Croft says stories from other widows cut right through her
The Princess of Wales will again host her Christmas carol service, where midwives and nursery teachers will be among the guests in celebration of those supporting young children and families (PA)
Kate’s Christmas carol service to champion early years stalwarts
Taylor Swift was due to perform in Rio on Saturday (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift announces postponement of Rio show due to ‘extreme temperatures’
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Layton Williams’ pole-based Strictly routine hailed as ‘creative genius’