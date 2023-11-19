Dunfermline knifeman slashed woman in heroin-fuelled row

A knifeman who slashed a woman in the face during an argument at his then-home in Dunfermline has been jailed.

Derek Bryce, 37, appeared by video link to prison to admit assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement at an address in Headwell Avenue on January 20 this year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard his victim has been left with permanent scarring on her cheek.

They were both said to be under the influence of heroin at the time.

Initial denials

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland said one of Bryce’s associates had been invited to his home and spotted the woman leaving the property with a “significant slash mark” across her cheek.

He saw Bryce with a large, black-handled knife when he went inside.

The associate could not see blood on it – as Bryce claimed there would have been if he had stabbed her – but saw broken glass and blood spattered elsewhere.

Bryce claimed she must have fallen on the glass.

Another witness who saw the woman stumbling away was told by her: “He slashed me”.

The fiscal depute said the woman collapsed and police found her, unresponsive, lying on some grass.

Paramedics arrived and treated her, noting the 6cm laceration went through the skin to the muscle.

The knife was recovered and her blood was found on the cutting edge of the blade.

‘Significant regret’

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said Bryce and the woman had sourced heroin together that day.

He said, while heavily under the influence, there was an argument in which the woman accused Bryce – and another woman staying at the property – of stealing from her.

The solicitor said there was a knife on the living room table, that it was the eventual victim who reached for it first and Bryce wrestled it from her and cut her face.

Mr Sneddon said the incident has caused his client “significant regret” and that he is remorseful for what he has done, give he was friendly with the people involved.

The lawyer said: “He clearly wishes it had never happened.

“He is distraught he has caused permanent injury to her.

“It’s against a background of drug misuse but it’s no excuse”.

Sheriff Charles Lugton sentenced Bryce to 24 months in prison, backdated to January 23 this year, when he was first remanded.

