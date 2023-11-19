Dunfermline knifeman slashed woman in heroin-fuelled row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dunfermline knifeman slashed woman in heroin-fuelled row

Derek Bryce admitted leaving his victim with a permanently scarred cheek

By Jamie McKenzie
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
A knifeman who slashed a woman in the face during an argument at his then-home in Dunfermline has been jailed.

Derek Bryce, 37, appeared by video link to prison to admit assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement at an address in Headwell Avenue on January 20 this year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard his victim has been left with permanent scarring on her cheek.

They were both said to be under the influence of heroin at the time.

Initial denials

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland said one of Bryce’s associates had been invited to his home and spotted the woman leaving the property with a “significant slash mark” across her cheek.

He saw Bryce with a large, black-handled knife when he went inside.

The associate could not see blood on it – as Bryce claimed there would have been if he had stabbed her – but saw broken glass and blood spattered elsewhere.

Bryce claimed she must have fallen on the glass.

Another witness who saw the woman stumbling away was told by her: “He slashed me”.

The fiscal depute said the woman collapsed and police found her, unresponsive, lying on some grass.

Paramedics arrived and treated her, noting the 6cm laceration went through the skin to the muscle.

The knife was recovered and her blood was found on the cutting edge of the blade.

‘Significant regret’

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said Bryce and the woman had sourced heroin together that day.

He said, while heavily under the influence, there was an argument in which the woman accused Bryce – and another woman staying at the property – of stealing from her.

The solicitor said there was a knife on the living room table, that it was the eventual victim who reached for it first and Bryce wrestled it from her and cut her face.

Mr Sneddon said the incident has caused his client “significant regret” and that he is remorseful for what he has done, give he was friendly with the people involved.

The lawyer said: “He clearly wishes it had never happened.

“He is distraught he has caused permanent injury to her.

“It’s against a background of drug misuse but it’s no excuse”.

Sheriff Charles Lugton sentenced Bryce to 24 months in prison, backdated to January 23 this year, when he was first remanded.

