These 8 fluffy farm experiences in Angus, Fife, Perth and Stirling are a must-do for animal lovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

These 8 fluffy farm experiences in Angus, Fife, Perth and Stirling are a must-do for animal lovers

For an exciting family weekend activity head on over to one of these locations to meet your favourite farm animals.

Cute alpaca experience on the farm. Image: Bowbridge Alpaca Farm.
Cute alpaca experience on the farm. Image: Bowbridge Alpaca Farm.
By Sahar Jafferbhoy

If you and your family love fluffy farm animals, we have created a full list of the best places to visit, pet, and play with these cute creatures.

Whether you love highland cows, alpacas, or rabbits, there is something for everyone.

1. Highland Cow Experience at Bowland Trails, Blairgowrie

If you are fascinated by highland cows – or coos as they are more fondly known, this is the perfect activity for you.

Book a visit to the Bowland Trails to get up close to the animals. Take a tour and enjoy the opportunity to pet, groom, feed, and spend time with the cows.

Learn about their lifestyles and habits, while taking in the majestic creatures!

Highland cow experience at Bowland Trails in Blairgowrie. Image: Bowland Trails.

Address: Netheraird of Glasclune, Bridge Of Cally, PH10 6SF

2. Alpaca Walks at Claireville Alpaca Farm, Fife

Enjoy a stroll through gorgeous Fife countryside, but with a twist – take an alpaca along with you!

At Claireville Farm, book a rural alpaca walking tour, for a family-friendly opportunity.

One of the adorable alpacas at Claireville Farm. Image: Claireville Farm.

The resident alpacas are gentle creatures, and adore plenty of petting and feeding along the walk.

Take in the beautiful scenery while in the company of one of the many alpacas residing here.

Address: 5 Small Holdings, Balcurvie, Leven, KY8 5RZ

3. Goat Pilates at Bellcraig Farm, Fife

Take part in a pilates class with the resident pygmy goats at Bellcraig Farm. The first Goat Pilates in Scotland quickly gained the attention and adoration, attraction visitors from across the country.

Taking place either indoor or outdoor, dependent on the weather, this is the perfect weekend activity.

Goats and guests having fun at Pilates Attic, Glenrothes, Fife. Image: Pilates Attic.

Designed to reduce stress levels, this activity is a relaxing exercise fused with entertainment provided by goats, Mabel, Fergus, Angus, Betty, and Maggie, and kid’s Zorro, Diego, Ivy, and Bramble.

Address: Bellcraig Farm, Leslie, Glenrothes, KY6 3JE

4. Alpaca Experience at Bowbridge Alpacas, Fife

Book a one or two hour tour with the Bowbridge alpacas, which includes meeting, petting, and hand-feeding the animals, as well as completing an exciting obstacle course.

Beyond the alpaca experience you can also book mindfulness sessions, or alpaca appearances for weddings, and parties.

A solo, group, and family-friendly experience, makes this an ideal activity for all to try out.

Fun activities with furry friends on Fife farm. Image: Bowbridge Alpaca Farm.

Address: Bowbridge Farm B941 Bowbridge Farm, Peat Inn KY15 5LL 

5. Afternoon Tea and Meditation at Naughty Sheep, Stirlingshire

Following on from a recent review of the Naughty Sheep wellness retreat, this is also a great location for an afternoon activity.

You can enjoy afternoon tea with sheep at this fun retreat in Stirlingshire. Image: Tea with Naughty Sheep.

With a choice of activities including afternoon tea with the sheep, and a sheep meditation session, there are several ways to enjoy the fluffy creatures in Stirlingshire.

Sheep Hamish and Dougal have embraced their claim to fame, and are excited to welcome all visitors to experience an activity with them.

Address: Tuair House, Stirling, FK8 3RY

6. Animal Handling at Briarlands Farm, Stirlingshire

While enjoying an active day at Briarlands Farm, don’t forget to visit the lambs, rabbits, and guinea pigs. These animals love attention and cuddles.

Learn about their habits and lives at the farm while soaking up the playful animals. If you are a small animal lover then this one is for you.

Animal handling experience at Briarlands Farm. Image: Briarlands Farm.

Address: Briarlands Farm, Blairdrummond, FK9 4UP

7. Horse and Donkey Sanctuary at Redwings Sanctuary, Forfar

Among the beautiful nature and wildlife of rural Angus, take the time to visit over 80 friendly horses, ponies, and donkeys, including adorable mother and son, Minnie and Mouse.

Spread over more than 200 acres of land, this is an amazing beauty spot to take in the natural world and pop by the sanctuary to meet some four-legged rescue friends.

Completely free to visit, this is a brilliant immersive animal experience on our doorstep at Redwings Sanctuary.

Address: Milton of Ogil, Glenogil, Forfar, DD8 3SQ

8. Newton Farm, Forfar

At Newton Farm meet the hens and Indian running ducks, resident goat Phoebe, and the farm’s first micropig Lucy, all year round for some playful entertainment.

You can also book a highland cow and alpaca experience. This involves a chance to meet and groom the farm’s family of highland cows, followed by a walk with the alpacas.

Newton Farm highland cow animal handling experience. Image: Newton Farms.

These friendly animals are the perfect companions for a weekend activity, providing both excitement and the cuteness factor.

Address: Newton of Fothringham Farm, Gallowfauld, DD8 2JU

Conversation