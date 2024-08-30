These 8 fluffy farm experiences in Angus, Fife, Perth and Stirling are a must-do for animal lovers

If you and your family love fluffy farm animals, we have created a full list of the best places to visit, pet, and play with these cute creatures.

Whether you love highland cows, alpacas, or rabbits, there is something for everyone.

1. Highland Cow Experience at Bowland Trails, Blairgowrie

If you are fascinated by highland cows – or coos as they are more fondly known, this is the perfect activity for you.

Book a visit to the Bowland Trails to get up close to the animals. Take a tour and enjoy the opportunity to pet, groom, feed, and spend time with the cows.

Learn about their lifestyles and habits, while taking in the majestic creatures!

Address: Netheraird of Glasclune, Bridge Of Cally, PH10 6SF

2. Alpaca Walks at Claireville Alpaca Farm, Fife

Enjoy a stroll through gorgeous Fife countryside, but with a twist – take an alpaca along with you!

At Claireville Farm, book a rural alpaca walking tour, for a family-friendly opportunity.

The resident alpacas are gentle creatures, and adore plenty of petting and feeding along the walk.

Take in the beautiful scenery while in the company of one of the many alpacas residing here.

Address: 5 Small Holdings, Balcurvie, Leven, KY8 5RZ

3. Goat Pilates at Bellcraig Farm, Fife

Take part in a pilates class with the resident pygmy goats at Bellcraig Farm. The first Goat Pilates in Scotland quickly gained the attention and adoration, attraction visitors from across the country.

Taking place either indoor or outdoor, dependent on the weather, this is the perfect weekend activity.

Designed to reduce stress levels, this activity is a relaxing exercise fused with entertainment provided by goats, Mabel, Fergus, Angus, Betty, and Maggie, and kid’s Zorro, Diego, Ivy, and Bramble.

Address: Bellcraig Farm, Leslie, Glenrothes, KY6 3JE

4. Alpaca Experience at Bowbridge Alpacas, Fife

Book a one or two hour tour with the Bowbridge alpacas, which includes meeting, petting, and hand-feeding the animals, as well as completing an exciting obstacle course.

Beyond the alpaca experience you can also book mindfulness sessions, or alpaca appearances for weddings, and parties.

A solo, group, and family-friendly experience, makes this an ideal activity for all to try out.

Address: Bowbridge Farm B941 Bowbridge Farm, Peat Inn KY15 5LL

5. Afternoon Tea and Meditation at Naughty Sheep, Stirlingshire

Following on from a recent review of the Naughty Sheep wellness retreat, this is also a great location for an afternoon activity.

With a choice of activities including afternoon tea with the sheep, and a sheep meditation session, there are several ways to enjoy the fluffy creatures in Stirlingshire.

Sheep Hamish and Dougal have embraced their claim to fame, and are excited to welcome all visitors to experience an activity with them.

Address: Tuair House, Stirling, FK8 3RY

6. Animal Handling at Briarlands Farm, Stirlingshire

While enjoying an active day at Briarlands Farm, don’t forget to visit the lambs, rabbits, and guinea pigs. These animals love attention and cuddles.

Learn about their habits and lives at the farm while soaking up the playful animals. If you are a small animal lover then this one is for you.

Address: Briarlands Farm, Blairdrummond, FK9 4UP

7. Horse and Donkey Sanctuary at Redwings Sanctuary, Forfar

Among the beautiful nature and wildlife of rural Angus, take the time to visit over 80 friendly horses, ponies, and donkeys, including adorable mother and son, Minnie and Mouse.

Spread over more than 200 acres of land, this is an amazing beauty spot to take in the natural world and pop by the sanctuary to meet some four-legged rescue friends.

Completely free to visit, this is a brilliant immersive animal experience on our doorstep at Redwings Sanctuary.

Address: Milton of Ogil, Glenogil, Forfar, DD8 3SQ

8. Newton Farm, Forfar

At Newton Farm meet the hens and Indian running ducks, resident goat Phoebe, and the farm’s first micropig Lucy, all year round for some playful entertainment.

You can also book a highland cow and alpaca experience. This involves a chance to meet and groom the farm’s family of highland cows, followed by a walk with the alpacas.

These friendly animals are the perfect companions for a weekend activity, providing both excitement and the cuteness factor.

Address: Newton of Fothringham Farm, Gallowfauld, DD8 2JU