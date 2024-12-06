What are people in Dundee wearing this festive season?

Long coats and oversized scarves? Chunky boots and ear muffs? Christmas must be coming…

And if these cosy items aren’t already on your wish list – this is your sign to change that pronto.

Here are six festive looks from Dundee city centre.

Su Laing, 22, visiting Dundee from London

What do you do for a living?

I’m a fashion model and actor.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Uniqlo, the jumper is from Matalan, the trousers are from a charity shop and the shoes are from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

Functional.

Where do you like to shop?

My favourite shop is Armstrongs – a secondhand shop in the Grassmarket in Edinburgh.

Who is your style icon?

My dad.

What will you be wearing on Christmas day?

My pajamas and a Christmas jumper.

Lynne McBride, 33, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m an employment coordinator.

What are you wearing?

The suit is from Oasis, the bodysuit is from Tesco, the bag is from Next and the boots are Dr. Martens.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be comfy and colourful.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Lily Collins.

What will you be wearing on Christmas day?

Probably some really loud Christmas pajamas that match my sister and her kids.

Ernestas Bilius, 34, visiting Dundee from London

What do you do for a living?

I work in social media and I am a chauffeur.

What are you wearing?

Everything is from online.

How would you describe your style?

Classy.

Where do you like to shop?

Slander, Asos, Gucci and TK Maxx.

Who is your style icon?

Brad Pitt.

What will you be wearing on Christmas day?

I always wear a suit. I like to look like a gentleman.

Rachel Miller, 18, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Pull and Bear, the scarf is from M&S, the jeans are from Motel Rocks, the turtleneck is from H&M and the shoes are black Sambas.

How would you describe your style?

I like to look put together – Glasgow mum style.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Zara, Pull and Bear, Bershka, and M&S.

Who is your style icon?

Matilda Djerf (Swedish fashion influencer).

What will you be wearing on Christmas day?

I’ve been thinking about this lately! I think these jeans with an off-the-shoulder red pullover.

Demi Petrie, 20, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m not working at the moment.

What are you wearing?

The boots are from Vinted, the jacket is from a charity shop, the top is from Vinted and the ear muffs are from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

My style is unique and imaginitive and just me.

Where do you like to shop?

I look for vintage clothes, usually from Vinted and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Lady Gaga.

What will you be wearing on Christmas day?

Definitely something red!

Isreal Ogbedo, 21, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I just graduated from university so nothing just yet!

What are you wearing?

The fleece and the jeans are from a friend, the shoes are Converse and the jumper is from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be warm and cosy.

Where do you like to shop?

Secondhand shops.

Who is your style icon?

Wisdom Kaye (American model).

What will you be wearing on Christmas day?

I haven’t decided yet but I usually like to dress up a bit!