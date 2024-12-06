What are people in Dundee wearing this festive season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

What are people in Dundee wearing this festive season?

Here are six fashionable looks from Dundee city centre.

Su Laing talks us through his outfit in this week's street style. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Long coats and oversized scarves? Chunky boots and ear muffs? Christmas must be coming…

And if these cosy items aren’t already on your wish list – this is your sign to change that pronto.

Here are six festive looks from Dundee city centre.

Su Laing, 22, visiting Dundee from London

Su Laing is a fashion model. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a fashion model and actor.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Uniqlo, the jumper is from Matalan, the trousers are from a charity shop and the shoes are from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

Functional.

Where do you like to shop?

My favourite shop is Armstrongs – a secondhand shop in the Grassmarket in Edinburgh.

Who is your style icon?

My dad.

What will you be wearing on Christmas day?

My pajamas and a Christmas jumper.

Lynne McBride, 33, Dundee

Lynne Mcbride likes to dress colourfully. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m an employment coordinator.

What are you wearing?

The suit is from Oasis, the bodysuit is from Tesco, the bag is from Next and the boots are Dr. Martens.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be comfy and colourful.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Lily Collins.

What will you be wearing on Christmas day?

Probably some really loud Christmas pajamas that match my sister and her kids.

Ernestas Bilius, 34, visiting Dundee from London

Ernestas Bilius describes his style as classy. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in social media and I am a chauffeur.

What are you wearing?

Everything is from online.

How would you describe your style?

Classy.

Where do you like to shop?

Slander, Asos, Gucci and TK Maxx.

Who is your style icon?

Brad Pitt.

What will you be wearing on Christmas day?

I always wear a suit. I like to look like a gentleman.

Rachel Miller, 18, Dundee

Rachel Miller likes to shop in Zara and M&S. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Pull and Bear, the scarf is from M&S, the jeans are from Motel Rocks, the turtleneck is from H&M and the shoes are black Sambas.

How would you describe your style?

I like to look put together – Glasgow mum style.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Zara, Pull and Bear, Bershka, and M&S.

Who is your style icon?

Matilda Djerf (Swedish fashion influencer).

What will you be wearing on Christmas day?

I’ve been thinking about this lately! I think these jeans with an off-the-shoulder red pullover.

Demi Petrie, 20, Dundee

Demi Petrie will be wearing red on Christmas day. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m not working at the moment.

What are you wearing?

The boots are from Vinted, the jacket is from a charity shop, the top is from Vinted and the ear muffs are from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

My style is unique and imaginitive and just me.

Where do you like to shop?

I look for vintage clothes, usually from Vinted and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Lady Gaga.

What will you be wearing on Christmas day?

Definitely something red!

Isreal Ogbedo, 21, Dundee

Isreal Ogbedo dresses “warm and cosy”. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I just graduated from university so nothing just yet!

What are you wearing?

The fleece and the jeans are from a friend, the shoes are Converse and the jumper is from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be warm and cosy.

Where do you like to shop?

Secondhand shops.

Who is your style icon?

Wisdom Kaye (American model). 

What will you be wearing on Christmas day?

I haven’t decided yet but I usually like to dress up a bit!

