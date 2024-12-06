Stunned Fife TK Maxx shoplifter makes phone call bid from dock after jailing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunned Fife TK Maxx shoplifter makes phone call bid from dock after jailing

Teri Docherty was sent to prison for her latest thefts, which involved her using a tool to remove security tags.

By Jamie McKenzie
TK Maxx sign
Docherty's latest conviction came after she was caught stealing from TK Maxx in Dunfermline. Image: Shutterstock

A serial Fife shoplifter who arrived at TK Maxx in Fife “prepared” with a tool for de-tagging clothes was stunned to be jailed for six months.

In the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court Teri Docherty, who has 17 previous convictions for shoplifting said: “Oh my god, I have got my dog and everything with me.

“Can I not come back? Oh my god. This is Christmas”.

She then took her mobile phone out and, visibly trembling, appeared to make a phone call and mumble something incoherent into the device.

Custody officers then arrived to handcuff and take her away.

Docherty, of Bethune Way, Buckhaven, appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to stealing items of clothing at the TK Maxx in Carnegie Retail Park on May 29 this year, while on bail.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan told the court the value of the stolen items was £280 and these were not recovered.

The court heard previously from prosecutor Azrah Yousaf, who said store CCTV showed Docherty clearly “de-tagging” items with “some sort of tool” from her back pocket, suggesting she came “prepared”.

Non-custodial pleas

In court this week, defence lawyer Gino Gambale argued for a non-custodial sentence.

The solicitor said Docherty had been “brought into criminality” by her mother, who “effectively taught her how to shoplift”.

Mr Gambale said Docherty had fallen back into a cycle of supplementing her methadone prescription with heroin and was shoplifting to fund that habit.

He said his client needs “extreme, targeted intervention” and, referencing a social work report, behavioural therapy.

The lawyer suggested a community payback order with supervision and a fine, which could be paid from her benefits.

Previous sentences no deterrent

Sentencing, Sheriff Susan Duff told Docherty: “You have 17 previous convictions for shoplifting and on seven of these, you have been admonished.

“You have also had community disposals on a number of occasions.

“None of the sentences imposed have acted as a deterrent to your persistent shoplifting”.

The sheriff said she had had regard to the presumption against short sentences but concluded no disposal other than prison is appropriate.

Sheriff Duff modified Docherty’s prison sentence from nine months to six due to her early guilty plea.

