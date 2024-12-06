Stunned Fife TK Maxx shoplifter makes phone call bid from dock after jailing

A serial Fife shoplifter who arrived at TK Maxx in Fife “prepared” with a tool for de-tagging clothes was stunned to be jailed for six months.

In the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court Teri Docherty, who has 17 previous convictions for shoplifting said: “Oh my god, I have got my dog and everything with me.

“Can I not come back? Oh my god. This is Christmas”.

She then took her mobile phone out and, visibly trembling, appeared to make a phone call and mumble something incoherent into the device.

Custody officers then arrived to handcuff and take her away.

Docherty, of Bethune Way, Buckhaven, appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to stealing items of clothing at the TK Maxx in Carnegie Retail Park on May 29 this year, while on bail.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan told the court the value of the stolen items was £280 and these were not recovered.

The court heard previously from prosecutor Azrah Yousaf, who said store CCTV showed Docherty clearly “de-tagging” items with “some sort of tool” from her back pocket, suggesting she came “prepared”.

Non-custodial pleas

In court this week, defence lawyer Gino Gambale argued for a non-custodial sentence.

The solicitor said Docherty had been “brought into criminality” by her mother, who “effectively taught her how to shoplift”.

Mr Gambale said Docherty had fallen back into a cycle of supplementing her methadone prescription with heroin and was shoplifting to fund that habit.

He said his client needs “extreme, targeted intervention” and, referencing a social work report, behavioural therapy.

The lawyer suggested a community payback order with supervision and a fine, which could be paid from her benefits.

Previous sentences no deterrent

Sentencing, Sheriff Susan Duff told Docherty: “You have 17 previous convictions for shoplifting and on seven of these, you have been admonished.

“You have also had community disposals on a number of occasions.

“None of the sentences imposed have acted as a deterrent to your persistent shoplifting”.

The sheriff said she had had regard to the presumption against short sentences but concluded no disposal other than prison is appropriate.

Sheriff Duff modified Docherty’s prison sentence from nine months to six due to her early guilty plea.

