Changing the world through music – online jukebox raises funds for Big Noise Dundee

Tonight, an online jukebox of musicians will come together to perform songs of solidarity and struggle. It’s to raise funds for the children’s Big Noise Douglas Orchestra which is supported by Optimistic Sound, the charity established in memory of the late Michael Marra.

Organised by the University of Cooper Gallery, the event is part of the wider project ‘The Ignorant Art School: Five Sit-ins towards Creative Emancipation’, launched earlier this year with Sit-in #1 by internationally celebrated Scottish artist Ruth Ewan.

An Optimism Class: A Jukebox of People Trying to Change the World brings together a range of choirs and solo artists, where contributors will perform songs that explore ideas of social transformation.

It’s inspired by Ruth Ewan’s ongoing project ‘A Jukebox of People Trying to Change the World’, a growing collection of more than 2,000 songs that address a range of social issues.

Curator Sophia Hao says: “Music is an incredibly powerful tool. Artists throughout history have used their talent to address social issues and inspire change, and Ruth Ewan’s collection is a great example of this.

“Contributors range from folk legends like Dundee’s Sheena Wellington, Peggy Seeger and Frankie Armstrong, to artists including Glasgow-based Aidan Moffat, musician’s Heir of the Cursed, Kapil Seshasayee and US protest singer Lynn Marie Smith, to choirs, a piper and an anonymous family band.”

Ruth Ewan adds: “An extraordinary cross-generational range of performers have recorded material for ‘An Optimism Class’ and I’m so excited to share this with an online community.

“Music and song play such a crucial function in our lives, especially during dark times, both personally and socially. Many of the songs included in the event act as conduits for stories and histories. Some share struggles from the past, some critique the present and some dare to reimagine the future.”

‘An Optimism Class: A Jukebox of People Trying to Change the World’ takes place online tonight, Thursday, April 8, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Tickets are available to book via Eventbrite. Although the event is free to attend, attendees are encouraged to make a donation of £6 directly to Optimistic Sound.