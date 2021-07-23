SPONSORED: Fringe By The Sea offers sustainability as well as entertainment

North Berwick is one of the most beautiful spots in Scotland and the organisers of this year’s Fringe By The Sea festival want to make sure it (and the rest of our country) stays that way.

As it prepares to return to the town next month, the programme is packed full of talks, interactive sessions, walks and more around the themes of the environment and sustainability.

With partners like the North Berwick Trust and SSE Renewables, Fringe By The Sea is putting an emphasis on environmental responsibility and sustainability, with sessions aimed at all ages.

The makers and vendors at the festival have also been encouraged to reduce packaging and plastic cups have been replaced with compostable alternatives, with festivalgoers encouraged to bring their own water bottles.

A special Green Team will be onsite to manage waste, litter and recycling throughout the festival.

Here are a few of the ways you can learn and become more environmentally friendly at Fringe By The Sea.

Watch a STORM make land

Storm lives in the waters around Scotland, and she will walk on land to tell the story of the oceans in crisis at Fringe By The Sea.

At 10m tall, her eyes are the colour of oyster shells, her hair thick strands of kelp, her voice the chorus of the waves.

Giant puppet Storm will walk around the streets of North Berwick and gaze down upon both the beauty and mess strewn at her feet.

A new feat of mechanical mastery from Edinburgh’s Vision Mechanics, Storm is an outdoor theatrical event to mark Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21.

Details will be released on how best to see STORM at Fringe By The Sea – please pre-register your interest in this event.

Learn what you can do about ocean plastic

Fidra is an North Berwick-based environmental charity working to reduce plastic waste and chemical pollution. Dr Clare Cavers, Fidra’s lead on plastic packaging, discusses the challenges in tackling marine pollution with Laura Young of Less Waste Laura and Tommy Dale of Forth Resource Management. Laura Young is a climate activist, public speaker, zero waste advocate and environmental scientist. Tommy Dale of Forth Resource Management and Caledonia Horticulture is passionate about plastic waste management and recently organised the Big Beach Clean to clear the 87 mile stretch of coastline between Edinburgh and Berwick-upon-Tweed of rubbish.

Friday, August 6 @ 3.30pm, Glenkinchie Lowland Stage, tickets are free.

Join the hunt for nurdles

What is a nurdle? That’s a great question, which will be answered by Megan Kirkton from environmental charity Fidra. She will also be explaining why nurdles are a problem and how you can help.

Friday, August 6 @ 5pm, meet outside the Scottish Seabird Centre, tickets are free.

Hear William Sutcliffe speak about his new book

Listen to author William Sutcliffe speak about his humorous book with a big message, The Summer We Turned Green. It tells the story of a family who find themselves living opposite a climate protest camp due to a planned airport expansion. When the family’s rebellious teenage daughter crosses the road and moves in with the climate rebels, her Dad comes up with an idea to flush her out by moving in, too. But events don’t go to plan.

Monday, August 9 @ 12.30pm, Glenkinchie Lowland Stage, tickets £5.

Learn about the science of the environment

SSE Renewables’ Envirozone is hosting a number of sessions looking at science as well as sustainability. With sessions about windpower, boat float challenges, stargazing and much more, the Envirozone is a fun way to learn more about the world around us and how we can play our part to make it better.

Various dates and times, see programme for details.

Watch a film about our coastline

Join Historic Environment Scotland and local film makers from Room 8 Studio in conversation for a screening of a film that takes a fresh look at East Lothian’s coastline, featuring a nuclear power station, forthcoming windfarm and a small community caravan park. How do we document the places that matter to us?

Wednesday, August 11 @ 8,30pm, Glenkinchie Lowland Stage, tickets £4.

Take a Scottish Seabird Centre walk

Dotted throughout the programme, these walks are led by experts who will explain about the birds and wildlife that call the Firth of Forth their home.

Various dates and times, see programme for details.

For the full programme and to book your tickets, visit the Fringe By The Sea website.