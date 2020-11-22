Sweet treats: Cherry bakewell flapjacks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

As we approach the festive season, our minds more frequently think of sweet treats, but it’s perfectly acceptable to enjoy them all year round. These cherry bakewell flapjacks are easy and taste amazing!

When I think of cherry bakewells, Mr Kipling immediately springs to mind. I mean he does make exceedingly good cakes!

However, it is is because we used to enjoy them when I was young that I have so much affection for them. They were a regular feature as I was growing up, although my gran made her own – and bakewell tarts – which were absolutely incredible.

These cherry bakewell flapjacks are a lovely take on the classic cake.

Simple to make, you will be returning to this recipe over and over again. And if you fancy trying something different why not give some of our other sweet treat recipes a go?

Cherry Bakewell flapjacks

(Makes 15)

Ingredients

225g butter, plus a little extra for greasing

6 tbsp Lyle’s Golden Syrup

110g soft brown sugar

375g porridge oats

3 tbsp ground almonds

½ tsp almond essence

4 heaped tbsp of jam of your choice (cherry or raspberry work well)

A handful of flaked almonds

Method

Heat the oven to 170C/Fan 150C/325F/Gas Mark 3. Grease and line a 20cm x 20cm baking tin. Place the butter, Golden Syrup and brown sugar in a large heavy-based pan. Heat gently, stirring every so often, until the butter and sugar have just melted. This should take around 4 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and pour in the porridge oats, ground almonds and almond essence. Mix everything together using a wooden spoon. If the mixture looks a little dry add a drizzle more of Golden Syrup, or if it looks a little wet, sprinkle in a few more oats. Tumble half the mixture into the prepared baking tin, using a spatula to smooth and level the surface. Dollop over the jam and spread to cover the oats then tumble on the remaining oat mixture, smoothing the surface. Scatter over the flaked almonds. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes until golden. Once cooked, leave to stand in the tray until completely cool. Pop it in the fridge to firm up. Once set, use a sharp knife to cut into squares.

More in this series…