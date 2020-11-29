St Andrews Day recipes: Share the celebration with these easy-to-make dishes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

What says ‘Scotland’ more than a sausage roll? Have a go at making your own with this recipe, plus how to make a delicious Scotch egg.

St Andrew’s Day is coming up – time to enjoy a dram and perhaps have a bit of a wee celebration in the house.

These recipes, revived classics, are guaranteed to rustle up some fun in the kitchen, even if you are only sharing them with your immediate household.

When having guests round to visit becomes the norm once more, the sausage roll garland is a showstopper.

Sure to impress, perfect for sharing, and tastes as good as it looks.

A great centrepiece for a St Andrew’s Day or Boxing Day brunch, the family, or guests, will get a real kick out of pulling off their own individual piece.

Scotch eggs have also been making a comeback in recent years, and for good reason.

They have that lovely combination of smooth centred egg, the meatiness of the sausage and the crispiness of the breadcrumb shell.

You can also spice them up a bit with ginger or chilli, and some fresh coriander, added to the sausage meat mix.

Scotch eggs

(Makes 6)

Ingredients

450g best-quality sausage meat

6 hard-boiled or semi-hard-boiled eggs

1 tbsp freshly chopped herbs (mix of parsley, chives, thyme)

½ tsp English mustard

1 beaten egg

Seasoned flour

Dry white breadcrumbs (not too fine)

Oil for deep frying

Ballymaloe Original Relish

Method

Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and put the eggs in carefully, one by one, ensuring they are completely covered by water. Bring back to the boil and simmer for 5-7 minutes. Pour off the hot water and cover the eggs with cold water. When cold, peel the shell from the egg. Mix the herbs and mustard thoroughly through the sausage meat and season with sea salt and freshly cracked pepper. Divide the sausage meat into six, even-sized pieces. Put a piece of the sausage meat on to a floured board and flatten it with your hand to form an oval shape large enough to cover an egg. Shape the meat around the egg with your hands, making sure the egg is evenly coated and that there are no cracks. Repeat with the rest of the eggs. Roll the eggs in seasoned flour, then beaten egg then finally coat them with dry, white breadcrumbs. Heat the oil for deep-frying, making sure it is deep enough to cover the eggs. The oil should be at a medium heat; 180C/ 350F, because if it is too hot, the outside will be brown before the inside is hot. Put the Scotch eggs into the basket (two at a time) and lower them into the oil. Fry them for 5-6 minutes, remove and drain on kitchen paper. Serve warm with a green salad and a generous helping of relish.

Sausage roll garland

(Serves 6-8)

Ingredients

For the sausage mix:

225g lean pork, minced

225g pork fat, minced

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 tsps of mixed herbs (thyme, marjoram, basil and rosemary, mixed and chopped)

1 egg, beaten

190g soft breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

For the pastry:

350g all butter puff pastry

Ballymaloe Original Relish

1 egg, beaten

A little milk

Method