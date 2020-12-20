Kat’s winter slaw celebrates seasonal fruit and veg and makes the perfect accompaniment to festive dishes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kat Riach runs an off-grid bakery from her farm in Fife.

I recently served my family a meal accompanied by coleslaw. It was met with a slightly bemused response: “This is nice, but it’s a bit of a summery dish.”

Coleslaw, I would agree, is often synonymous with summer barbecues, but when you think about the ingredients – carrots, cabbage, celeriac, onions, and sometimes apples – they are actually all things that are in season and available during the winter months.

I think coleslaw definitely earns its place during the festive season. It’s a superb fresh, crunchy and healthy accompaniment to slices of leftover cold meats.

This recipe for winter slaw is great because it will make use of ingredients you are likely to have in the house over Christmas.

In addition to the vegetables, a selection of mixed nuts roasted in spices and sugar adds an extra special twist to the dish.

Toss 400g mixed nuts, I use a selection of cashews, pecans, peanuts and almonds, in 2 tbsp brown sugar, 2 tbsp maple syrup, pinch cinnamon, ½ tsp cumin, 1 tbsp oil.

Spread on a baking tray and roast in the oven at 200C for 15 minutes, stir once during the cooking process. Add 1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary to the tray, roast again for 5-10 mins.

Keep a close eye on them in case they burn. Set aside. (These nuts also make a lovely gift in a jar with a Christmas ribbon.)

Meanwhile, grate 3 large carrots, ½ celeriac, ½ red or white cabbage and 1 apple.

Mix with 1 thinly sliced red onion. To make a sweet and spicy dressing, toast 2 tbsp yellow mustard seeds in a dry pan, before adding 150ml of cider vinegar, and 6 tbsp golden caster sugar.

Season and stir to dissolve the sugar. Drizzle over your shredded vegetables and mix.

Once your roasted nuts have cooled, sprinkle them on top of the slaw and serve alongside your Christmas leftovers.

lochaberfarm.com

