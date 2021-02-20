Kids’ Kitchen: Start the day the American way with these tasty recipes using peanuts

Whether they are heading back to the classroom, home schooling or playing outside, it’s important for youngsters to get a good breakfast in them.
One quick and easy way to do this is to make breakfasts using American-style Skippy Peanut Butter.
Americans love protein-packed peanut butter, which can be enjoyed simply spread on to hot toast or fruit for those in a hurry.
For those will a little more time, these recipes are easy to make. For more Kids’ Kitchen, take a look here.
Recipes courtesy of peanutbutter.uk.com
Skippy fruit burritos
(Makes 4)
Ingredients
- 90g Skippy Peanut Butter Extra Smooth
- 250g vanilla low-fat yoghurt
- 4 x 20cm white or whole wheat tortillas
- 400g sliced strawberries
- 100g fresh blueberries
- 2 tsp cinnamon sugar (1 tsp cinnamon/1 tsp sugar mixed together)
Method
- In a medium bowl, combine the yoghurt and peanut butter together and mix well.
- Spread the peanut butter mixture evenly over the tortillas.
- Top with berries; sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.
- Roll and fold the filled tortillas.
Skippy Peanut Butter and jelly porridge
(Serves 1)
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp Skippy Peanut Butter Extra Crunchy
- 1 tbsp low-sugar strawberry jam
- 235g hot, cooked porridge
Method
- Stir the peanut butter and jam into the hot porridge. Top with raisins or sliced fresh fruit, if desired.
Peanut Butter yoghurt and granola layers
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 130g Skippy Super Crunch Peanut Butter
- 285g plain low-fat yoghurt
- 30ml honey
- 60g chopped pecans
- 100g crunchy granola cereal
- 1 medium banana, sliced
- 150g sliced strawberries
- Fresh mint leaves, optional
Method
- In a medium bowl, combine the yoghurt, peanut butter, pecans and honey. Mix well.
- Spoon half of the peanut butter mixture into 4 glasses.
- Top each with 2 spoonfuls of granola, then half of the fruit; repeat. Garnish with mint, if desired.
Skippy Peanut Butter banana breakfast pizza
(Serves 1)
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp Skippy Peanut Butter
- 1 pitta bread or tortilla wrap, toasted
- ½ a large banana, sliced
- 1 tbsp raisins
- ½ tbsp pumpkin seeds
- 1 pinch of ground cinnamon
Method
- Spread 1 side of pitta bread with peanut butter.
- Top with banana slices and remaining ingredients.
