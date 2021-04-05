Local is the watchword as Arbroath Market returns after seven months on the sidelines

After a seven-month hiatus, Arbroath Market will return to the town’s Victoria Park at the end of this month.

Buyers and producers alike have April 25 down in their diaries as they are raring to go for the return of the Arbroath Market.

Based at the town’s Victoria Park, the market will see in the region of 30 stalls at the seaside’s spacious outdoor area near its trademark cliffs.

Organiser Morag Lindsay is delighted to see the event back on the Arbroath event calendar after a seven-month hiatus.

And although we are beginning to see a reduction in restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak, safety is very much on the agenda as the market makes its long-awaited comeback.

“It was last September that we last held the market. We just felt there were too many people coming along for the High Street and we couldn’t hold it at the park through the wintertime,” she said.

“We are really looking forward to getting back to the park again where there is a huge amount of space for us to give plenty of room for all the traders and for social distancing as well. It keeps it nice and safe.”

Safety is paramount

The market always proves popular and the vast swathes of space at Victoria Park means people can attend knowing their safety is paramount.

Morag added: “We will be keeping to all the guidelines and the restrictions and make everyone feel it is safe enough to come along. There is lots of space in the middle circle as well so that if people begin to converge in one area they can always use the central area as well for some space.

“We started up on the High Street with the aim to improve the town centre, so we are trying to stay near the centre.

“But once the lockdown came with the virus and all the restrictions we really felt it was too difficult for that area.

“At the park we have control of the area we are using. We got the weather last time so hopefully we will get it again.”

And as the organising team begin to put the final touches to the day’s events, they can reveal there will be some debutant traders for market regulars to engage with.

“We have been receiving lots of messages from new traders, people who haven’t been along before and people who are just starting out with something,” Morag continued.

“I just try to do what I can so they can get to the stage that they can do a market.

“Our main new attendees will be in takeaway food. The Newport Bakery has been coming along for a while but now they are bringing along a couple of food vans as well – Smoking Barrels and a seafood shack.

“There will also be a coffee van this time, the Dundee Bean Machine it’s called. We did have some picnickers last year, there is plenty space, so you can get an ice cream or a coffee or something else to eat and find a nice place to sit with your family.”

Fresh produce

Fresh vegetables are always popular at markets, but it has proved to be difficult to attract a regular stall. With that in mind, Morag said the Arbroath Market organisers are hoping to run their own stall.

“We are actually going to try and start a veg stall this year. Although there are a fair few producers of veg around they don’t necessarily do markets and we have always struggled to get someone regular.

“We are talking to veg suppliers and we are going to try and do that ourselves,” she said, adding local produce is a big draw.

“I think with it being local, local ingredients, made in a small homely way things just have a better taste. The shoppers really enjoy it and I’m sure there’s a strong crowd of market regulars who come along all the time.”

The Arbroath Market begins at 10am on Sunday April 25 and Morag advises individuals come early to avoid disappointment.

